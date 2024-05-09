One Piece Elbaf: What Is Known About The Strongest Country In OP World; Find Out

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga has over 1100 chapters and the anime also has over 1100 episodes. With such a long and intricate tale, comes many weird and intriguing characters. Amongst all the characters that have made an appearance in the One Piece saga, the Giants stand out. Not only are they incredibly large in size, but their strength is also incomparable.

As a true testament to their size and strength, the giants hail from an island country that is known not just for being surrounded by dangerous waters but is also a hard place to live in due to its harsh geography. The country of Elbaf, which is home to these giants, is considered to be the strongest country in the world of One Piece.

Elbaf’s location, geography, and inhabitants

The kingdom and country of Elbaf were first mentioned during the Little Graden Arc in One Piece as both Usopp and Luffy wanted to go there. The island country was first shown during the Whole Cake Island Arc in a flashback. The island is located in a region known as the Warland and is surrounded by dangerous waters infested with fishes as big as a ship and walrus that are even larger. Not only is the country filled with mountains with a massive tree placed in the middle of the island, but it is also said that Elbaf's jungles are filled with dangerous creatures and huge beasts.

Elbaf has a village where many of the series’ giants come from, it is located close to a forest and is also close to the orphanage known as Sheep’s House. The orphanage was run by Mother Carmel before she and the children were exiled from the island and made another one in the Whole Cake Island. This is also the orphanage where Charlotte Linlin grew up. The island also has a library where all the books that were brought back from Ohara by Jaguar D. Saul were kept. It also has a castle where Prince Loki of the island was born, but we do not know its location yet.

Who are the inhabitants of Elbaf

A lot of the giants from One Piece, although not all of them, belong to the country of Elbaf. Prince Loki, who was Lola’s arranged fiance, belongs to this island. Giant pirates such as Dorry, Brogy, Kashii, Oimo, Stansen, Gerd, Goldberg, Road, and Hajrudin hailed from the country of Elbaf. Other giants from the country included Jarul, Jorul, John Giant, Reindeer, and Jaguar D. Saul.

One of the most popular theories of One Piece is that the legendary pirate Joy Boy had some sort of connection to the island of Elbaf. The fact that we see a giant straw hat which is also rumored to have belonged to him also points towards the fact that Joy Boy himself might have been a giant. The whole lore with the Sun God Nika will also be explored in more detail in the arc.

It was announced by the Shonen Jump website that the Elbaf Arc of One Piece manga will begin sometime in November 2024. This means that the Straw Hats will finally embark on their journey to Elbaf and might also end up learning more about the Void Century and the secrets that hide within. As the saga of One Piece is slowly moving forward towards its end, we can safely say that the Elbaf Arc will be one of the most important arcs of the series.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related news.

