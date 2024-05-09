Kim Ok Bin’s movies and TV shows adequately captivate audiences with their compelling storytelling and the actor’s phenomenal performances. She never sticks to a single genre and has constantly been evolving as an actress.

From a ruthless killer to a hopeless romantic, the artist has the ability to mold herself to any role that she picks up. Marked by a remarkable depth and versatility, she is able to breathe life into every character she portrays. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the best movies and series she has appeared in.

10 Kim Ok Bin movies and K-dramas that will sweep you off your feet

1. Yoo Na's Street

Cast: Kim Ok Bin, Lee Hee Joon, Lee Joon Hyuk

Director: Im Tae Woo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014

The plot of the series follows a girl who is wild and not bound by societal rules. She shares the house with a rag-tag group of personalities, including an ex-gangster, a call girl, and a day laborer. However, one day, a seemingly pure-hearted man moves into their neighborhood and brings changes to their lives for the better. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

2. Children of a Lesser God

Cast: Kang Ji Hwan, Kim Ok Bin, Sim Hee Aeop

Director: Lee Jung Sub

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

The plot of the series follows a diligent detective who works for the betterment of society and an officer who possesses a supernatural ability. Using her power, she is able to look into the past life of a dead person. They both decide to band together to bring justice to the victims.

Advertisement

3. Arthdal Chronicles Part 1: The Children of Prophecy

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok Bin

Director: Kim Won Seok

Runtime: 80 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

Set in the mythical land of Arth, the natives of the area come together to gather power to build their society from scratch. However, their journey is met with multiple roadblocks and turmoil. The series has gone on to release four more parts, and Kim Ok Bin stars in each of them.

4. Dark Hole

Cast: Kim Ok Bin, Lee Joon Hyuk, Yoon Jung Hoon

Director: Kim Bong Joo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The series follows the story of a city where a sudden, mysterious black fog appears and attacks people. Due to this phenomenon, people turn into grotesque beings. Survival of the fittest begins as everyone is on their own, with no one around to help.

5. Love to Hate You

Cast: Kim Ok Bin, Teo Yoo

Director: Kim Jung Kwon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

The romantic comedy follows the love story of a free-spirited lawyer and a popular actor. However, due to some misunderstandings, they start their relationship on the wrong foot. However, as time passes by, they eventually begin to fall in love.

6. AM 11:00

Cast: Jung Jae Young, Kim Ok Bin, Daniel Choi

Director: Kim Hyun Seok

Runtime: 99 minutes

Release Year: 2013

The plot of the movie follows a scientist who conducts a time-travel experiment with his assistant. Their mission is successful, and they finally arrive in the future. However, danger awaits them when they find out that their colleagues have been attacked.

7. Minority Opinion

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Kim Ok Bin, Yoo Hae Jin

Director: Kim Sung Je

Runtime: 117 minutes

Release Year: 2014

The story follows an inexperienced attorney who is given to defend a criminal accused of killing a police officer. The accused convinces the lawyer that he only acted in self-defense and asks for help. Convinced by his words, the lawyer seeks assistance from a detective to solve the case.

Advertisement

8. The Villainess

Cast: Kim Ok Bin, Shin Ha Kyun, Sung Joon

Director: Jung Byung Gil

Runtime: 129 minutes

Release Year: 2017

The story follows a girl who is trained to be a cold-hearted assassin right from a very young age. However, as she grows up, the past continues to haunt her. To free herself from the chains, she goes on a rampage to earn the freedom she was promised.

9. The Discloser

Cast: Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Ok-bin, Choi Moo-sung

Director: Hong Ki-seon

Runtime: 103 minutes

Release Year: 2020

The plot of the movie follows an earnest journalist who diligently works to bring forward the truth. However, when he discovers that a deeper conspiracy is going on in the military, he joins forces with a soldier and tries to uncover the truth.

10. Life Is But a Dream

Cast: Kim Ok Bin, Park Jeong Min

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 103 minutes

Release Year: 2020

The story follows an undertaker who digs up an abandoned grave to steal the coffin of a warrior who died trying to save the village. However, the incident accidentally rouses a spirit that causes menace in everyone’s life.

Kim Ok Bin’s movies and TV shows display the actor’s ability to evoke a spectrum of emotions, from heart-wrenching vulnerability to steely resolve, which resonates deeply with audiences. Whether she's embodying a determined heroine navigating dangerous waters or a complex antagonist with layers of intrigue, Kim Ok Bin commands the screen with a magnetic charisma and raw emotional intensity.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Best Han Hyo Joo movies and TV shows