9 best Raveena Tandon movies that are classic gems

Raveena Tandon, a recipient of prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and National Film Award, has been a reigning Bollywood actress since the 90s. Some of Raveena Tandon’s movies that escalated her to fame were Mohra and Andaz Apna Apna.

Known for her versatility, she's played powerful roles and comedic characters. After a brief break from marriage, she returned to acting in films and web series, impressing audiences with her talent. Currently, she's actively involved in the entertainment industry, showcasing her enduring legacy.

9 best Raveena Tandon movies to add to your weekend watchlist

Patna Shukla

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami

Director: Vivek Budakoti

IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Release year: 2024

Where to watch: Hotstar

Patna Shukla is one of Raveena Tandon’s latest movies; her character dives into professional choices, suggesting she belongs in the kitchen instead of a courtroom. The trailer progresses, shedding light on the challenges faced by a female lawyer in a male-dominated legal profession.

Raveena's character battles societal norms, showcasing the complexities of her journey against all odds. The trailer also hints at personal struggles, with Manav Vij's character dismissing Tanvi's ambitions despite her remarkable skills. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

KGF Chapter 2

Advertisement

Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Garuda Ram, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Rao Ramesh

Director: Prashanth Neel

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release year: 2022

Where to watch: Prime Video

In KGF, Chapter 2 cranks things up as we follow the main character, Rocky Bhai, who relentlessly pursues power, revenge, and ambition. This time, he's not alone – Raveena Tandon joins the cast as a powerful figure who plays a crucial role in his fight for dominance. Packed with intense action and a story that'll grab you from the start, KGF Chapter 2 promises to be a wild ride you won't want to miss!

Andaz Apna Apna

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release year: 1994

Where to watch: Prime Video

Andaz Apna Apna never gets old, and it's easy to see why. It's all about two goofy guys (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) who are both after the same girl, played by the gorgeous Raveena Tandon. She adds a whole new layer of fun to the story as the love interest these guys are bumbling over. Packed with hilarious situations and characters you won't forget, Andaz Apna Apna is a guaranteed good time!

Rajaji

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Shakti Kapoor, Mohan Joshi, Ranjeet, Satish Kaushik

Director: Vimal Kumar

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 1999

Where to watch: Prime Video

Calling all comedy fans! Rajaji is a hilarious movie filled with mistaken identities and small-town love. Raveena Tandon is fantastic as a fiery village girl who gets tangled up in a mess created by her own uncle, the sneaky Rajaji! But don't worry, it's not all laughs. Raveena brings so much heart to the role that you'll find yourself smiling one minute and tearing up the next. It's a fun rollercoaster ride of a movie you won't want to miss!

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release year: 1998

Where to watch: Hotstar

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a rib-tickling comedy featuring Raveena Tandon as the love interest of two hapless but lovable cops, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Her role adds romance and intrigue to the plot as the duo navigates hilarious mishaps and misunderstandings in their pursuit of justice and love.

Dulhe Raaja

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Govinda, Johnny Lever, Mohnish Bahl, Prem Chopra

Director: Harmesh Malhotra

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 1998

Where to watch: YouTube

Dulhe Raja is a riotous comedy where Raveena Tandon portrays Kajal, a spirited woman entangled in a love triangle with a cunning hotel owner played by Govinda. Her character adds spice to the chaos as she navigates between romance and deception in this uproarious entertainer filled with laughter and drama.

Laadla

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Mohnish Bahl, Farida Jalal

Director: Raj Kanwar

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 1994

Where to watch: Zee5

Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor’s movie Laadla revolves around the power struggle within a wealthy family. Raveena Tandon plays a pivotal role as Sheetal, the daughter of a business tycoon. Her character faces challenges from her stepmother and brother over inheritance. Tandon's portrayal adds depth to the film's exploration of familial conflicts and societal norms.

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Cast: Govind, Raveena Tandon, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, Asrani, Johnny Lever

Director: Harmesh Malhotra

IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 2002

Where to watch: Prime Video

This is one of Raveena Tandon and Govinda’s movies that hold a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is a lively Bollywood comedy; Tandon plays Kiran, a feisty woman caught between two lovers, portrayed by Govinda and Kader Khan's sons. Her character adds zest to the comical chaos as the trio navigates misunderstandings and uproarious situations in pursuit of love and laughter.

Advertisement

Mohra

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal, Raza Murad

Director: Rajiv Rai

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release year: 1994

Where to watch: Zee5

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s movie Mohra is a gripping action thriller where Tandon plays Roma, a fearless journalist entangled in a web of corruption and crime. Her character adds depth to the narrative as she joins forces with two police officers to unravel a sinister conspiracy. Tandon's performance elevates the film's intensity and suspense.

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon's movies and her career is a testament to her talent and adaptability. From the dazzling heights of commercial success to critically acclaimed performances, she has left her mark on Bollywood. Even after a hiatus, her return to acting proves her enduring passion for the craft. With her recent projects like Patna Shukla, Raveena Tandon continues to be a captivating force in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: 10 best Baazigar dialogues that are etched in our memory