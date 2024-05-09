Gone are the days when the fashion world was solely dominated by dazzling actresses. Telugu cinema's style icon, Vijay Deverakonda, is rewriting the rules. This maverick actor approaches fashion with the same fearlessness that he brings to his characters. From rocking edgy faux leather jackets to embracing ethnic elegance and slaying in vibrant colors, Deverakonda isn't afraid to experiment. We are thoroughly obsessed with his sense of style.

Whether it's a burst of color in a statement pantsuit or a dash of sophistication in a well-tailored suit, he injects his personality into every outfit. He's a walking masterclass in owning your individualistic style, and we’re totally taking notes. Let’s take a look at 5 instances when the Family Star actor's unconventional looks made us gasp.

5 times Vijay Devarakonda slayed with unconventional looks:

The all-white pantsuit look:

The Liger actress always makes us swoon when he wears incredible formal pantsuits, and his head-to-toe white look was proof of the same. The classy outfit from OS BY OS featured a white full-sleeved blazer with OG shoulder pads, crisp lapels, and a collared neckline with convenient pockets on both sides. He layered this over a matching buttoned-up shirt and paired it with matching ankle-length pants with a straight fit. The glossy tan shoes elevated his whole look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The black-and-white lined look:

The Kushi actor also made a fashionable splash in a super sassy black-and-white ensemble. This outfit featured a full-sleeved monochromatic shirt with a crisp collared neckline. This was further embellished with pretty pearl embellishments that looked simply spectacular. Even the edges of the sleeves were elevated. He paired it with matching black high-waisted, wide-legged, and ankle-length pants. He also completed his look with black slip-ons.

The embellished blue and white look:

Vijay loves to embrace the allure of ethnic elegance with fabulous ensembles, and his blue and white outfit effortlessly proved the same. His ensemble featured a blue full-sleeve and thigh-length kurta. This was layered with a matching sleeveless dark blue jacket with a sophisticated high neckline, embellished with beautiful sequin work. This was further completed with ruched white ankle-length pants with a straight silhouette and black shoes.

The black faux-leather look:

The Arjun Reddy actor always looks indescribably amazing in black, and his head-to-toe faux-leather black and white ensemble served sass with a side of monochromatic magic. It featured a stylish full-sleeved jacket with folded sleeves, which gave his outfit a rather laid-back vibe. This was layered over a plain white T-shirt and paired with matching ankle-length pants for a comfortably cool silhouette. He also added black high-top shoes to complete the look.

The vibrant lavender formal look:

Devarakonda’s ability to look good in everything while embracing the power of vibrant hues was proven by his super sassy lavender pantsuit, which looked all things stylish and spectacular. He also shattered societal norms with this beautiful hue. His outfit featured a blazer with a crisp collar, lapels, and a comfortably cool oversized silhouette. He layered this over a regal-looking dark purple shirt and completed the look with matching wide-legged pants, black formal shoes, and sunglasses that looked just amazing.

It’s quite safe to say that Deverakonda's bold fashion choices are a major source of fashion inspiration, and his ability to rock unconventional looks with confidence is refreshing. If you're looking to add a touch of modern sass to your style game, take cues from Vijay’s looks, and don't be afraid to experiment.

Advertisement

So, which one of his fashion-forward looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor channels old Hollywood charm in black and white monochromatic gown with elegant bow-like train