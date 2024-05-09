‘Probably My Arm’: Anthony Edwards Hints Getting Rudy Gobert’s Face Tattooed to Guarantee Timberwolves Championship Win

In the midst of a sensational postseason run, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves has stirred headlines with a daring pledge that may outshine his on-court heroics.

The young star made a bold commitment to get his teammate Rudy Gobert’s face tattooed on his arm to go all in for the Timberwolves to clinch the 2024 NBA championship.

When The ANT Man was asked: “Would you get a tattoo of Rudy Gobert’s face anywhere on your body for the Timberwolves to guaranteed win the NBA championship this year?”

Edwards didn't shy away from this wager and exclaimed, "Yeah, Yeah. Probably [on] my arm or some sh*t."

As the Timberwolves continue their resounding march through the playoffs with a flawless 6-0 record, Anthony Edwards emerges as a vital face to propel the team towards coveted championship glory.

Currently averaging an impressive 32.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, Edwards' on-court prowess hints at a potential Finals MVP title should the Wolves seize the ultimate victory.

As the pressure intensifies and the stakes soar, Edwards' unequivocal dedication to the team's success, epitomized by his vow of sporting a permanent tribute to Gobert, embodies the unshakeable unity and resolve propelling the Timberwolves towards a maiden championship conquest.

Anthony Edwards ‘Not The Only One Punching’

In the Western Conference semifinal series, the Timberwolves have established a commanding 2-0 lead against the Denver Nuggets after securing victories in both away games. Utilizing a formidable defensive strategy, the Timberwolves significantly subdued the Nuggets, limiting them to a season-low 80 points in a resounding 106-80 triumph.

Notably, this impressive feat was achieved without the presence of their top defender, Rudy Gobert, thereby placing greater responsibility on emerging star Anthony Edwards, who delivered a remarkable performance with 27 points, seven assists, and an undeniable energetic presence on the court.

Following the game, questions were directed at Edwards regarding his surprise at the Nuggets' subdued start, considering their previous defeat at home in a somewhat disheartening manner in Game 1.

Edwards expressed confidence in the team's ability to compete punch for punch with the defending champions, while acknowledging the anticipated strong resurgence from the Nuggets, emphasizing the Timberwolves' readiness for the impending clashes.

Edwards said,”I always tell the team and (coach) Finchy when we huddle up, and Finchy say, 'We've got to be ready to take their punch', I say, 'We gonna punch, too.' S***, they're not the only ones punching in the fight."

While the series is far from over, the Timberwolves' early dominance has caught many by surprise, with the defending champions now facing an unexpected deficit.

Despite the notable individual performance of Nikola Jokić for the Nuggets, the Timberwolves' resolute defense limited the impact of key players like Jamal Murray, setting the stage for a formidable display of strength in the upcoming home games.

