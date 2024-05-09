Ranveer Singh wears high heels and diamond choker with all-white look that sets perfect Bridgerton vibes

Ranveer Singh has completely changed the game of men’s fashion in India. If we look at his sense, it’s totally bold, loud, and unapologetic. From unique prints to bright colors and tons of accessories, he has worn things that you couldn’t even imagine men wearing. His style is all about breaking the rules, standing out, and being different.

Ranveer Singh's outfits are the perfect fashion inspiration for anyone looking to make a bold fashion statement. Whether it's denim on denim, all-over prints, or mix-and-match looks, his personal style is definitely worth taking notes from. Ranveer's fashion sense is so amazing that he can even make a simple white color look fashionable, and he's proved that with his latest look.

Ranveer Singh’s all-white look

When it comes to grabbing attention with his fashion choices, Ranveer Singh never disappoints. Recently, at an event, he turned heads yet again with his striking outfit. He sported white flared satin pants with a matching white satin shirt. His shirt came with full sleeves, closed cuffs, and half buttons undone, giving it a relaxed yet stylish touch.

To add a touch of class, he accessorized with a white cummerbund belt around his waist. The Rocky aur Rani ki prem Kahani actor proved that he has a knack for making even the simplest colors and designs look extraordinary. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

If men are looking forward to rocking a similar outfit to Ranveer, his look is perfect for a night out in town, especially at trendy clubs or themed parties. Whether it's a themed birthday bash, a costume party, or a festive celebration, Ranveer's ensemble could be a standout choice for those looking to inject some fun and flair into their outfit.

Ranveer Singh’s accessories

Pairing his satin flared pants and shirt, the Bajirao Mastani actor opted for white heel boots, adding an extra touch of finesse to his look. He then accessorized with a dainty white chain, which perfectly complemented his overall aesthetic. He donned a pair of trendy blue rimless sunglasses, adding a pop of color to his all-white look.

But that’s not all, Ranveer’s grooming choices were equally attention-grabbing. Sporting a full-grown beard, a stylish handlebar mustache, and his hair pushed back with flair, he exuded effortless coolness.

Ranveer Singh proved once again his ability to set trends and his willingness to stand out from the crowd. Everywhere he goes, his charisma and confidence allow him to steal the show.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani flaunts her celestial curves in distressed burgundy dress with matching bikini set