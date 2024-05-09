Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented actors currently present in the Indian film industry. The actor has always tried to showcase her immense talent with her classic films which has left a huge impact on her ardent fans. So, without any further delay let's raise the curtain and have a quick look at Rashmika Mandanna's best movies.

7 Best Movies of Rashmika Mandanna

Dear Comrade (2019)

Cast - Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Sripada, Raj Arjun, and Suhas

- Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Sripada, Raj Arjun, and Suhas Genre - Romance/Action

- Romance/Action Where to watch - Prime Video,

- Prime Video, Timeline- 3hrs 09 minutes

Dear Comrade is Rashmika Mandanna's one of those action films driven by an intriguing storyline and commendable performances from the lead actors. The charming chemistry between Rashmika and Vijay is no doubt a treat for any commercial cinema lover. A must-watch for everyone.

Geetha Govindam (2018)

Cast - Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, and Rahul Ramakrishna

- Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, and Rahul Ramakrishna Genre - Romance/Comedy

- Romance/Comedy Where to watch - Zee5

- Zee5 Timeline- 2 hrs 28 minutes

Geetha Govindam is undeniably one of Rashmika Mandanna's top movies which garnered her an unstoppable fame. The story revolves around a young lecturer who later falls for an independent woman but due to some unfortunate circumstances, things begin on the wrong foot.

The story next focuses on how Govind clears the misunderstandings and showcases his immense love for Geetha. A decent romantic comedy film to watch with your friends and families.

Kirik Party (2016)

Cast - Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Aravind Iyer, and Pramod Shetty

- Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Aravind Iyer, and Pramod Shetty Genre - Comedy Drama

- Comedy Drama Where to watch - Jio Cinemas

- Jio Cinemas Timeline- 2 hrs 39 minutes

Kirik Party will always hold a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers as the Rishab Shetty-directed film shows how one can get a second chance to live life happily. Rashmika Mandanna's romance movie revolves around two engineering students named Saanvi, and Karna who fall for each other during their college days but due to an unfortunate event Karna’s life turns upside down and what happens later is the whole crux of this classic film.

Sita Ramam (2022)

Cast - Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumika Chawla, and Sumanth

- Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumika Chawla, and Sumanth Genre - Romance/Drama

- Romance/Drama Where to watch - Prime Video

- Prime Video Timeline- 2 hrs 43 minutes

It is one of the most highly recommended films to all those who have been in a situation of loving someone ardently but later get separated. Well, Sita Ramam is one of its own kind of cinema that gives you a fair chance to feel the numerous emotions to understand the depth of Sita and Ram's unconditional love for each other and how their love story later becomes Rashmika’s alter-ego Afreen’s unending quest.

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Cast - Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya, and Jagadish Prathap Bandari

- Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya, and Jagadish Prathap Bandari Genre - Action/Thriller

- Action/Thriller Where to watch - Prime Video

- Prime Video Timeline- 2 hrs 59 minutes

One of Rashmika Mandanna's top movies not only gave her enormous fame but also created a huge sensation among die-hard admirers of Rashmika to portray her alter-ego Srivalli.

The film focuses on the life of a sandalwood smuggler named Pushpa Raj who later becomes a kingpin and messiah of people's lives while facing uncountable dangers.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)

Cast - Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, and Jagapathi Babu

- Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, and Jagapathi Babu Genre - Action/Comedy

- Action/Comedy Where to watch - Prime Video

- Prime Video Timeline- 2 hrs 49 minutes

The story revolves around an army officer who is dispatched on a mission to Kurnool, a city on the eastern side of the Indian subcontinent, to protect the country from external dangers but he later falls into another troubled situation which is related to a powerful politician.

The film has all the elements blended with different sequences, especially the wonderful chemistry between Rashmika Mandanna and Mahesh Babu. A perfect watch with your friends and families.

Animal (2023)

Cast - Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri

- Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri Genre - Action/Thriller

- Action/Thriller Where to watch - Netflix

- Netflix Timeline- 3 hrs 21 minutes

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga yet again created a huge sensation among netizens, cinema lovers, and all the critics with his dynamic flick Animal. The story revolves around a father and a son who wants validation from his father which later becomes his insanity to go beyond limits for his father’s admiration.

Rashmika's role as Geetanjali is truly one of the most powerful portrayals that has been showcased on screen with full dedication making Animal a very interesting watch for all the cine-goers. The film created a massive rampage at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

These were 7 of Rashmika Mandanna’s best movies that you can watch with your friends and families to witness the sheer amount of dedication and energy the actress puts into her roles to make them memorable and classic.

