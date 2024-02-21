Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now married; couple drops FIRST PHOTOS from Goa wedding

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani have joyously embarked on a new chapter of their lives today. After years of courtship, marked by heartfelt expressions of love shared openly on social media, the couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Goa. The eagerly awaited images capturing Rakul and Jackky in their roles as bride and groom have finally graced the public eye, immortalizing their union and symbolizing the beginning of their beautiful journey together.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani get married in Goa

On Wednesday, February 21, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who made their relationship public in 2021, had their wedding in a grand ceremony at the luxurious ITC Grand hotel in Goa. The couple have now taken to Instagram to make their marriage official and have shared dreamy photographs from their big day.

Have a look!

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding festivities

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations with a lively dhol night in Mumbai, setting the tone for the festivities to come. Seeking blessings for their union, the couple made a heartfelt visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple, where they offered their wedding card and prayed for a blissful journey ahead.

Advertisement

Upon reaching Goa with their families, the festivities continued with vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies. A sangeet function, held last night, featured a plethora of energetic dance performances that added an extra layer of excitement to the joyous occasion.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani QUIZ: Courtship years to wedding day, answer fun questions about the couple