Joe Rogan Calls Andrew Schulz ‘So Likable’ After He ‘Murdered’ Dana White on Tom Brady’s Roast

When comedy meets sports, fireworks are expected! On the Tom Brady Roast, Andrew Schulz stole the spotlight, not sparing even UFC’s Dana White. Hosted by Netflix, the event lined up top comedians like Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser. But it was Schulz who made headlines with his razor-sharp wit.

His jokes weren’t just funny; they packed punches, especially one about Dana White and UFC fighter pay. And who better to dissect this moment than Joe Rogan? On his podcast, Rogan couldn’t stop praising Schulz’s blend of humor and charm. If you missed it, Rogan's excitement might just make you check it out.

Joe Rogan applauds Schulz’s charismatic roasting

Andrew Schulz truly made his mark at the Tom Brady Roast with a line that hit hard. Addressing the audience, Schulz quipped, “That’s why Dana’s here, so you can learn how to f**k a Brazilian out of half their purse! What’s up, Dana? Look at this: Talk about a legend in the room” This bold joke, referencing UFC's controversial fighter pay, was not just a jab at Dana White but a standout moment that caught everyone's attention, including Joe Rogan's. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Switching over to Rogan's reaction, the famed UFC commentator and podcast host was thoroughly impressed. On his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan couldn’t hide his enthusiasm. "Schulz is killing it right now! Murdered on that roast, that guy, oh my God! That dude, oh my God, he’s so likable too," Rogan exclaimed.

Advertisement

He continued, "Even when he was f**king all over Dana White, he’s got a big smile on his face. He’s laughing, oh my God, he’s funny! And he’s a great person too, man. He’s a great person, like a great human being."

These glowing words from Rogan underscore the unique blend of sharp wit and likability that Schulz brings to his comedy, making even the most biting satire somewhat endearing. His ability to deliver a laugh while making a sharp point about issues like UFC fighter pay showcases his exceptional talent in the comedy arena.

So, what do you think? Does Schulz's approach to comedy change the way we discuss serious issues in sports, or is it just all in good fun?

Also Read: Watch: Dana White Roasts Tom Brady With Alex Guerrero Jab While Calling Netflix ‘Liberal F*cks’