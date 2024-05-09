Are you wondering if the coquette core aesthetic is back with a bang? Well, Karisma Kapoor is here with the answer, in a bewitching black gown with a white bow-shaped extension that effortlessly combines elegance, style, and a touch of sultry sophistication. She wore this indescribably beautiful wore last night, for a star-studded event. Karisma’s statement-worthy look made our hearts flutter, proving that age is just a number.

Why don’t we zoom in and have a closer look at Karisma Kapoor’s supremely captivating monochromatic look better to understand the Murder Mubarak actress’ fashion game?

Karisma Kapoor’s exquisite black-and-white formal ensemble:

The Zero actress is a true-blue style inspiration. This was proven by her recent black-and-white ensemble that looked splendid. This divine outfit featured a fitted gown, crafted purely out of smooth jacquard fabric, that was beautifully created by Farah Al Mesbah.

The Raja Babu star’s black strapless ravishing floor-length ensemble also came with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 1,16,715. It was further accentuated with a large wearable pristine white bow-like extension that also acted like two elegant trains on both sides, that trailed behind the diva as she walked ahead with confidence and grace.

The celestial dress with the plunging neckline and a figure-framing silhouette helped the diva accentuate her curves. With this ensemble, Karisma channeled that Audrey Hepburn-like old Hollywood charm that is rare to find these days.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress’ pretty white bow also gave her ensemble a touch of monochromatic magic along with helping her serve a coquette core look, which made her outfit look all the more resplendent. Karisma completed her outfit with black strappy heels that perfectly matched her pretty gown.

Karisma’s hairstyle, accessories, and makeup were also flawless:

Karisma’s attention to detail is always on point, and this is also true for her choice of magnificent accessories from Tiffany and Co. To complement her stunning gown, she opted for a pretty silver diamond-encrusted necklace with a droplet-like design. She also added matching earrings and rings adorned with diamonds to elevate the look. This perfectly accentuated the pretty look of her ensemble by adding some much-needed bling factor.

Kapoor went for a subtle makeup with a radiant base. She added blush and highlighted cheeks with a hint of color on the eyelids. However, the matte pink lipstick added a pop of color to her look.

She also rounded off her exquisite look elegantly with a high and well-tied bun with a slight 90s-like puff in the front that looked simply spectacular with her resplendent gown.

So, what did you think of Karisma Kapoor’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

