Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: BMCM's Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff twin in black as they reach Goa

As the much-anticipated wedding day of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani unfolds with lively celebrations at the venue, the Goa airport is abuzz with activity as Bollywood celebrities reach to partake in the joyous occasion. Among the notable arrivals were Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are set to star in Jackky's upcoming production venture Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Radiating happiness and enthusiasm, they looked ready to immerse themselves in the festivities and extend their warm wishes to the newlyweds.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff reach Goa for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

On Wednesday, February 21, the cameras caught Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff making a stylish exit from the airport in Goa. Dressed in sleek, all-black ensembles comprising dapper shirts and pants, the duo exuded charm and sophistication as they made their way towards their awaiting car. Surrounded by a flurry of paparazzi, the stars of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan graciously acknowledged the crowd, exchanging waves and greetings amidst the excitement of the moment.

Have a look!

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, as well as the rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, were spotted arriving in Goa, adding to the star-studded lineup of attendees for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding festivities.

Advertisement

About Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff step into the roles of valiant soldiers, their rugged appearances from the teaser hinting at the intensity of their characters. The teaser also offers a tantalizing glimpse into their high-octane action sequences as they confront a formidable threat to India's security.

Joining them in this thrilling journey is Manushi Chhillar, who takes on the female lead, while the ensemble cast boasts stellar names such as Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Prithviraj Sukumaran also assumes a pivotal role in the movie.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit the silver screens with a bang on the auspicious occasion of Eid in April.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Theme, starry guestlist to healthy menu; all about couple’s big day