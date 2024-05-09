Did you know Bae Suzy’s stunning pink dress at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was worth more than 800 million KRW?
The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards took place in Seoul, South Korea on May 7, 2024, at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST). The awards had the presence of top South Korean stars like Song Joong Ki, Kim Seon Ho, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Go Eun, and many more.
One of the stars who stole the spotlight at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was none other than Bae Suzy in her outstanding pink outfit adorned with sparkling accessories. It is interesting to note that her entire ensemble was worth more than 800 million KRW.
Bae Suzy’s OTT pink outfit at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards valued at more than 800 million KRW
Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, and Shin Dong Yup hosted the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards on May 7, 2024. Among the esteemed South Korean stars present at the event of the year, Bae Suzy managed to be one of them who grabbed everyone’s attention with her striking visuals in a gorgeous pink dress.
Unknown to many, Bae Suzy’s exquisite hot pink mermaid-style dress was worth 24.7 million KRW which she styled with a Folly Des Pres necklace worth 506.5 million KRW.
And that’s not all, Bae Suzy donned it with a diamond ring in the shape of a flower which is valued at 90 million KRW. Lastly, her diamond and ruby earrings were worth 195 million KRW.
It can be agreed that Bae Suzy successfully stole the limelight with her pink outfit and beautiful visuals at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.
Know more about Bae Suzy
Bae Suzy also known as Suzy is a South Korean actress who began as a K-pop singer and member of the girl group Miss A.
Bae Suzy is well known for her roles in K-dramas Doona!, Vagabond, Start-Up, While You Were Sleeping, and Uncontrollably Fond.
Meanwhile, she will be soon seen in the upcoming drama Everything Shall Come True as Ga Young alongside Kim Woo Bin. This will mark their second work together since Uncontrollably Fond.
Bae Suzy’s upcoming sci-fi fantasy film Wonderland where she plays Jung In will be released in theatres on June 5, 2024.
