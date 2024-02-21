Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Floral pastel lehenga to kundan jewelry and fancy diamond ring, decoding couple’s look

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding was the most awaited one this year. The excitement around watching the celebrity couple in their wedding finery finally came to rest when they shared official photos from their wedding ceremony, a while ago. The couple looked beautiful together as they became Man and Wife during a sundowner ceremony in South Goa. As their pictures are all over the internet now, let’s dive deep into their stunning wedding looks; right from their jewelry to outfits, décor and more!

Decoding Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s subtle wedding finery

Gone are the days when brides and grooms would go for loud and bold colors for their wedding. The couple of the hour, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also decided to ditch the vibrant color pallet and instead went with subtle shades of ivory and pink. In the official photos they posted online, the couple flaunted their million-dollar smiles holding their partners close to each other.

Rakul looked like a dream in her pastel pink lehenga that was custom-made by Tarun Tahiliani. The actress went with a skirt that was embellished with scores of tiny floral motifs bejeweled with pearls, beads, and a whole lot of glitter. For her choli, she decided to go with a bustier sewn with layers of net fabric in the color matching her lehenga. Instead of going with the short-sleeved style, she decided to go with full sleeves with a soft see-through fabric that was buttoned down towards the end of her wrist. As for her dupatta, it was beautifully decorated with several small colorful flowers all over. The part of the chunni that was perfectly pinned on her bun was embroidered with beads and pearls.

Advertisement

The groom looked dapper in his ivory-hued sherwani by Tarun Tahiliani which again had floral designs intricately embroidered on it. Exuding royal vibes in that achkan-style outfit, he sported a beautifully tied pagdi matching his choodidaar. It had embroidery at the borders and tiny studs throughout. The actor-producer wore the traditional mojris and channelized his inner Akbar by gracefully carrying his dupatta that went in sync with his turban. Jackky also wore a layered green-hued kundan neckpiece and a sarpech on his safa. He was seen wearing a classy watch, his wedding ring along with another emerald ring on the other hand.

Rakul Preet Singh’s jewelry and makeup

Talking of Rakul’s jewelry, she said adieu to the long neckpieces and went with a gorgeously made choker. Those huge blingy stones on her necklace are enough to make anyone blind. They were balanced and put together with several other medium and small-sized gemstones, pearls, and beads. She completed her look with huge dangling earrings and a maangtika. What got everyone talking was that shiny, sophisticated, and huge engagement diamond she flaunted on her ring finger. She also wore bespoke minimal choodas and pink kaliras by designer Mrinalini Chandra.

As for her makeup, the actress decided to go with a soft glam in the shades that complimented her wedding ensemble. With a glowy base, dark arched eyebrows, and kohl-lined eyes, she wore a soft-pink shade of lipstick for her D-day. Following the trend, the actress also had minimal mehendi applied to her hands. They even opted for a floral décor and backdrop. The varmalas were made with huge pink roses and baby’s breath flowers.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani served gorgeous looks at their wedding that gets a thumbs up from us! For more inside updates on the couple’s wedding, follow Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Goa Wedding LIVE Updates: Newly married couple shares official PICS; poses together as husband and wife