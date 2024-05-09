Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Oklahoma City Thunder on May 9?

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals tonight. After dominating game 1, the confident Thunder team will be hoping to make it 2 wins out of 2 on home court before moving to Dallas for game 3. The Mavericks will need all hands on deck to stop the Thunder but their talisman Luka Doncic is on the injury list for the first game as he continues his battle against a knee sprain.

Luka Doncic has been the best on the Mavericks roster and any injury to him means the Mavericks' overall offense is in deep trouble. Doncic averaged 33.9 points per game in the regular season and was the top scorer in the league. In addition to that he had collected 9.2 rebounds and dished out 9.8 assists per game.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight?

Luka Doncic is listed as probable for game 2 against the Thunder as he has been facing problems with his knee after suffering that injury in the series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Slovenian had a similar problem in game 1 as he played one of his worst games in the playoffs. Even though Doncic played 41 minutes, he could score just 19 points as OKC won the game by 22 points.

Luka Doncic is Playing With Constant Pain

Doncic’s knee problem has been constant and is showing no signs of going away. Even though the injury problem hasn’t stopped the Slovenian from taking the court, his performance has been up and down, and he can be seen in pain throughout the game.

The Mavericks’ fans will be hoping that the injury doesn’t get more brutal to deal with for their star player as his availability is crucial for the Mavericks to have any chance against the high-flying Oklahoma City Thunder.

