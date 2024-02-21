Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Ananya Panday looks resplendent in saree; fans believe Aditya Roy Kapur is behind the lens

Bollywood's beloved couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, tied the knot in a magnificent ceremony set against the picturesque backdrop of Goa. The star-studded affair attracted Bollywood's elite, lending an air of grandeur to the festivities. Among the guests were rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who joined in celebrating their friends' special day. Ananya recently shared glimpses of her stunning saree look and joyous moments with her girlfriends, further enhancing the magic of the occasion.

Ananya Panday stuns in saree at Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding

On February 21st, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share her stunning saree look from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa. Adorned in a net saree intricately embellished with gold work and a detailed blouse, she exuded timeless elegance. With her flowing hair and minimal makeup, complemented by dangling earrings and a bracelet, she embodied grace.

Captioned with "feeling the sun...under the moon... surrounded by love," her post captured the enchanting atmosphere of the occasion. The post drew a playful response from Arjun Kapoor, another attendee, who humorously commented, "Done a quick photo shoot In no time haan." Fans speculated that rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur might have captured the stunning shots, praising his supposed photography skills. Take a look:

The actress also shared a picture with her girl gang, which included Arpita Mehta, Jaanvi Dhawan, and Antara Motiwala Marwah. Dressed in their ethnic best, the ladies looked absolutely gorgeous, perfectly complementing the festive ambiance of the occasion.

Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, sharing the spotlight with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and backed by the creative brilliance of Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, along with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the film offers a fresh take on friendship dynamics set against the backdrop of Mumbai.

Beyond this project, Panday has fans eagerly awaiting her appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming venture, promising more cinematic magic from the talented actress.

