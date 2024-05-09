Abdu Rozik is a singer and a former contestant of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Internet sensation Abdu, who stands just over three feet tall is all set to get married to an Emirati girl.

He has shared the joyous news of his wedding through a video on his social media handles. The singer remains active on social media and has a massive fan base.

Abdu Rozik set to tie the knot with Emirati girl

Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram handle and delighted his fans with the announcement of his marriage. A visibly excited Abdu shared the news of his marriage through a heartwarming video posted on his Instagram. Dressed in a black two-piece suit, he also showed a heart-shaped diamond ring

Overflowing with excitement, Abdu further wrote in the caption, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am.”

In the clip, he stated, “Hi guys, this is Abdu Rozik, and you know, I am 20 years old. I have a dream to fall in love. It’s been my dream and suddenly I find that girl who’s respecting me, giving me too much love and…I am too much excited. Guys, I have one surprise for you.”

More about Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik gained fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, where his innocence won over the hearts of viewers. Since then, he has made special appearances in several seasons of the show. He appeared in Bigg Boss 17 as a guest and melted hearts by professing his affection for Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya, presenting her with a red rose and sharing a romantic dance.

Following his exit from the Bigg Boss house, the Udaariyaan actress was even spotted enjoying dinner with Abdu Rozik. Their connection extended to a collaboration on a reel shared by the actress on Valentine's Day, further solidifying their bond.

