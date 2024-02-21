EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh-Bhumi Pednekar host Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet; song details inside

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding celebrations are going on in full swing in Goa. The couple is going to get hitched today, February 21. Pinkvilla had earlier given a piece of exclusive information about their Mehendi, Sangeet, and Reception ceremony that DJ Ganesh will be playing in the same. And now, we have got our hands on yet another exclusive information from the star-studded Sangeet ceremony that happened last night. Scroll down to know it all.

List of songs performed on Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet

As per sources close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding ceremonies, their Sangeet ceremony was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this we also learned that there were performances on several Bollywood songs like Shah Rukh Khan starrer Gori Gori from Main Hoon Na, Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal from the same film, Pehle Bhi Main from Animal.

Apart from these numbers, there were performances on Chaar Baj Gaye, Oo Antava, Bole Chudiyaan, Ooh La La, Kudmayi, and much more. Also, the celebration went on till 4 AM in the morning.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding ceremonies

As per reports in India today, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh will have two wedding ceremonies on February 21. The actress will have her chooda ceremony today in the morning and then the couple will take saat pheras after 3:30 PM at the ITC Grand South Goa. The two wedding ceremonies will reflect both their cultures.

Reportedly, there will be an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding for Rakul and Jackky. The source close to the couple has also stated that they will be having an after-party for all their guests today in Goa.

In fact, Rakul and Jackky’s parents interacted with the media yesterday and revealed that the couple will come out and meet the paparazzi after their wedding today.

Jackky to dedicate a song to Rakul

As per Bombay Times, the groom-to-be, Jackky will be surprising his bride-to-be Rakul with a heartfelt song which will be an ode to their love story. A source shared with the publication, “Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul and it will be an important part of the celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and unforgettable. The song promises to be a musical celebration of Jackky and Rakul’s union and the beginning of their beautiful journey together.”

