NCT DREAM announces The Dream Show 3: DREAM( )SCAPE in USA, Europe, Latin America; know cities, dates and more

NCT Dream is set to hit the road for their global tour, The Dream Show 3: DREAM( )SCAPE, hitting cities across Latin America, the U.S., and Europe starting August 31. With an electrifying lineup of performances and experiences, fans can anticipate an unforgettable journey with their favorite group.

About NCT Dream's The Dream Show 3: DREAM( )SCAPE

On May 9, NCT DREAM took to their social media handles to announce the exciting news that their highly anticipated world tour, The Dream Show 3: DREAM( )SCAPE, will be hitting Latin America, the U.S., and Europe this fall. After a triumphant sold-out tour kickoff at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, the global expansion of their tour promises to bring their electrifying performances to even more fans worldwide.

The Latin America leg of the tour will include stops in Colombia, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, while the U.S. leg will feature performances in California, Texas, New York, D.C., Illinois, and more. Also, European fans can catch NCT DREAM in the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, France, and the U.K. in October.

Tickets for The Dream Show 3: DREAM( )SCAPE will be available starting May 13 for Latin America, May 15 for Europe, and May 16 for the U.S., with general public sales opening on May 17. Additionally, fans can also anticipate exclusive VIP packages and experiences, including premium tickets, access to pre-show soundchecks, and exclusive VIP gifts.

With the promise of unforgettable performances and special in-store experiences, NCT DREAM fans, known as Czennies, eagerly await the opportunity to secure their tickets and join the boys for an unforgettable journey across continents.

More details about NCT DREAM’s latest activities

NCT DREAM, the youthful sub-unit of NCT, has been making waves in the K-pop music industry with their dynamic music and captivating performances. Comprised of members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung, they have garnered significant fan following and success with their albums and singles.

Their latest activities include the release of their EP Dream()scape in March 2024, featuring the lead single Smoothie accompanied by a lively music video. Additionally, they embarked on a world tour starting from Seoul on May 3, 2024, followed by the latest announcement of covering North and South America, as well as Europe, delighting fans worldwide with their electrifying performances.

