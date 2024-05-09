David Beckham Concerned About Legendary Quarterback After The Roast of Tom Brady? DEETS Inside

The Roast of Tom Brady is clearly Netflix’s one of the most talked-about releases of the month. The Netflix Special featured the New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady while the show, hosted by Kevin Hart, is a part of the OTT’s popular joke fest. Brady’s former teammates, friends, and coaches took aggressive jabs at the QB.

Brady was hunted down in the open by the people who were an integral part of his career. The panel showed no mercy for the NFL GOAT as Brady’s personal life was sliced open. Jokes were made about him leaving his pregnant girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen too. Inter Miami FC’s owner David Beckham was worried about his friend after watching the roast live. He asked Brady if he was doing well after those cruel jokes.

Beckham’s Concern for Brady

The English Right Winger was on the Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. In a conversation with the host, Beckham said that he watched the Tom Brady roast live. The way everybody was coming for Brady’s neck forced Beckham to text Brady about his well-being.

Beckham appreciated the concept of the show and accepted that it was quite funny. However, when asked if he himself would like to be a subject for a similar show, Beckham refused instantly. Even though Brady was absolutely okay, it was hard to watch for Beckham and he would never like to take that kind of heat toward himself.

Celebrities React to Brady’s Roast

Before Beckham, many stars criticized and admired the show. Travis Kelce was rolling over laughing after Brady’s hilarious takes on the Chiefs and Taylor Swift. On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers called not inviting him to the show a crime. Eli Manning took a funnier route and joked that he missed the show because he did not want to roast Brady for the third time.

Both of Brady’s previous partners were not pleased with the way the show went. They vented their disapproval of the show on social media. Late Aaron Hernandez’s fiance wasn’t happy about the jokes made about her dead partner.

The roast show was loved by many and criticized by some but it was surely a hit. Who will feature in a similar setup next time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

