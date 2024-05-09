'Be BTS' V for one day': Golden Child's Lee Jang Jun wishes to wake up with senior K-pop idol's face and do THIS

Lee Jang Jun, a member of the boy group Golden Child, recently appeared on KBS’ Lee Eun Ji’s Gayo Plaza. During the show, he expressed his special wish that if given a chance to live like someone else, he would like to be V of BTS. He also mentioned that when he does wake up with V’s face he would travel the world and take many selfies.

On May 9, 2024, Golden Child members Baekho, Big One, and Lee Jang Jun came on KBS’ Cool FM show, Lee Eun Ji’s Gayo Plaza. During the broadcast, they had an Ask Me Anything session and asked each other questions.

At a time when Lee Jan Jung was asked if he would choose to be if given the chance to swap and live like somebody else, who would he choose to be? Lee Jang Jun answered that if he could live as another person for one day, he would like to be V of BTS.

When the host, Lee Eun Ji, asked if his wish would come true, what would he do? The idol answered that when he would wake up with V's face for a day, he would travel the world and take 300 selfies. The host complimented Lee Jang Jun and said he was handsome, too. He replied that in his face, he likes his eyes the most.

Who is Lee Jang Jun?

Lee Jang Jun is the main rapper and member of the K-pop boy group Golden Child under Woollim Entertainment. He recently appeared and garnered recognition as a contestant in Physical 100 season 2.

More about V of BTS

V, also known by his birth name Kim Taehyung, is a member of the world-famous K-pop boy band BTS. V officially marked his solo debut with the release of his album Layover on September 8, 2023. V is currently completing his military enlistment as an active soldier.

V made his acting debut in the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016. Recently, he appeared as a cast member in the variety show Jinny’s Kitchen.

Meanwhile, V not long ago released his digital single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, alongside a time-loop-themed music video.

