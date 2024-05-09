LeBron James Compared to Monkey In Racist Poster at New York School Art Exhibition; Investigation Underway

As if there was less bigotry directed at athletes on social media and in sports arenas across the globe, a racist poster at a school art exhibition that included pictures of monkeys and LeBron James has provoked outrage and led to an inquiry. The offensive work, "Monkey Premium," was made at the New Hartford Festival of the Arts event by a student at the New Hartford Central School District in New York.

A bowl of cereal with the caption "Eat Monkeys, Jump Like Monkeys!" was placed next to a mid-flight James wearing his Lakers uniform in the poster, a parody of a cereal advertisement. The cereal's packaging implied that after eating it, consumers would "jump 2–5 inches higher for about 2 hours."



What did the superintendent of Schools say?

Following the community's quick condemnation and outrage over the poster's racist overtones, school officials launched an investigation. Superintendent of Schools Cosimo Tangorra Jr. expressed disappointment and reassured the community that the matter was being taken seriously in a statement obtained by TMZ.

Cosimo Tangorra said, " The fact that racist art was produced, disregarded, and put on display is depressing. We are aware that some members of the community, staff, families, and students may not feel safe, welcome, or accepted as a result of what happened."

He further added, "Our school community deserves access to a supportive learning environment where everyone feels respected, included, and safe. We have fallen short of that goal, and we must do better. As a district, we will continue working to ensure all students and their families feel valued, and it requires increased education, dialogue, and action from the entire school community."

The Student Who Made the Poster Has Been Identified

Although the student who created the artwork has been located and contacted, no information about possible disciplinary measures has been made public. Tangorra recognized the need for more education and communication within the school community and underlined the significance of establishing a secure and welcoming learning environment for all students.

