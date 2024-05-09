In the world of fashion, only some possess a talent for capturing attention and evoking admiration with their style statements, and Dishq Patani’s name undoubtedly belongs to that list. She has been consistently setting fire to the fashion scene. After all, all her outfit choices make her look no less than the human form of the 100 emoji.

Lately, Disha Patani has been creating quite a fashionable spark with her vacation wear looks from her Thailand trip, leaving all her followers in awe of her stunning looks. Let’s check out the Kalki 2898 AD actress’ latest burgundy-colored look for some beachwear fashion inspiration.

Disha Patani’s resplendent burgundy beach-ready outfit:

The Baaghi 2 actress’ divine ensemble featured a stylish full-sleeved form-fitting dress that looked all things fiery and fashionable. The distressed dress also had an alluring boat-style neckline that added a layer of sultryness to the whole look. The diva’s knit dress, from Jaded London, came with a price tag of approximately Rs. 10,432, and it looks amazing.

Further, the bodycon silhouette of the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress’ dress also hugged and accentuated her celestial curves to perfection. We also adored the backless style of the sheer dress, crafted from soft knit fabric that not only makes it look chic but also feels comfortable. The upper-thigh length dress visibly gave off an edgy vibe that the diva was able to carry with panache and confidence.

She also layered her burgundy dress on a matching halter-neck bikini set with a stylish tie-up design. The whole set really suited the fashion queen. The dark and alluring hue of the mini-dress also perfectly complemented Disha's bold and beautiful persona. She completed the look with sleek, flat black slippers to keep the chill vibe of the whole look going.

Disha Patani’s accessory, hairstyle, and makeup choices were also fab:

Disha also kept the minimalistic vibe going with the accessories. She added simple stud earrings and a contrasting green and white printed beach bag to complete the super sassy look. This was a great decision that kept the focus fixed on her much-deserving dress.

Patani also chose to tie her dark and luscious locks up and style them into a convenient and classy well-tied bun with a middle parting and feathered flicks on both sides, perfectly framing her face. On the other hand, the Welcome 3 actress also chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a subtle makeup look with lightly blushed cheeks, and a touch of shiny and nourishing lip gloss. Doesn’t Disha Patani look like an absolute knockout?

Disha Patani’s bikini game has always been on fleek:

Let’s be honest, nobody can slay in beach wear quite as hard as Disha Patani does. Whether it’s a femme and fabulous floral-printed bikini set or a resplendent plain red bikini set, she always inspires her followers to embrace and love their bodies as well as flaunt them during vacation season with the best bikini sets possible. This is precisely what sets her apart and cements her status as a fashion icon for modern fashionistas.

So, what did you think of Disha Patani’s outfit? Would you like to wear something like this for the upcoming vacation season? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s stylish airport look with oversized shirt proves that white is the color of the season