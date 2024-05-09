Top 5 Tamil Crime Thriller Movies: Kamal Haasan’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu to Papanasam

Securing a top place in the world of films, the Tamil cinema is known for delivering remarkable storylines, thought-provoking topics, and giving rise to brilliant actors. Whether it is action, rom-com, or crime thrillers, Kollywood has something to offer to everyone. And if you are the one who just can not get enough of Kollywood films, especially the Tamil crime thriller movies then we must admit that you have great taste!

On that note, let’s take a look at some of the best Tamil crime thriller movies curated by us. A true fan of Tamil crime thrillers must not miss these top 5 must-watch films. The intense drama, innovative storyline, and nail-biting suspense will surely keep you glued to the screen.

1. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Jyothika, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Daniel Balaji, Prakash Raj

Timeline: 2h 30m

Where to watch: Amazon, Prime Video, Zee5

The first up on the list has to be Kamal Haasan starrer Tamil crime thriller movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film released in 2006 got widespread appreciation from the audience. The story of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu revolves around a cop played by Kamal Haasan who investigates a series of disturbing rapes and murders. Full of nail-biting twists and turns, the film takes the audience on a roller coaster ride while the protagonist tries to find the serial killer.

2. Ratsasan

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, SI Arun Kumar, Amala Paul, Viji, Ammu Abhirami

Timeline: 2h 50m

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

With an IMDb rating of 8.3, we surely can not miss one of the best Tamil action thriller films, Ratsasan. The plot of the movie revolves around Arun (a cop), who happens to unfold unbelievable mysteries while investigating a disturbing murder case. Ratsasan is all about how Arun struggles to connect the dots and gets his way up to the culprit.

The best part is the way tension keeps mounting until the very end of the film, keeping the audience glued to the screen, anticipating the future. The movie will surely keep you hooked as Arun tries to find the truth, facing surprising twists along the way. The tension keeps mounting until the very end of the film.

3. Siren

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Anupama Parameswaran, Thilagavarman, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani

Timeline: 2h 35m

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Next up is Siren, a Tamil released in 2024. The story follows an ambulance driver who is accused of murdering his wife. He spends 14 years in prison before being released on parole for 14 days. During this time, he sets out to get revenge. Although, the film failed to do wonders at the box office, unpopular opinion but it remains very underrated.

4.Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

Cast: Karthik Sivakumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Bose Venkat, Praveena, Manobala

Timeline: 2h 37m

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime, aha

Released in 2017, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is surely a banger in the crime thriller genre in Tamil. Talking about the plot of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, it is based on true events that occurred in the 1990s. It is about an honest cop named Theeran, who gets assigned to solve a case of a series of murders. The film then takes you through his journey of solving the case.

5. Papanasam

Cast: Kamal Haasan and Gautami, Kalabhavan Mani, Nivetha Thomas, M. S. Bhaskar, Esther Thomas, Kalabhavan Mani, Anant Mahadevan

Timeline: 2h 59m

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Curating a Tamil crime thriller movies list, and forgetting about another Kamal Haasan banger movie Papansasam? It’s an absolute sin.

The story of Papansasam revolves around Suyambu played by Kamal Haasan who is a middle-class cable TV operator, and his family. The complication starts when the family comes under suspicion after Varun, the son of a police officer goes missing after sexually harassing Suyambu’s daughter.

Was Suyambu behind the missing Varun? Watch the film to unfold the mystery.

Released in 2015, one of the best Tamil crime thriller movies, Papansasam is directed by Jeethu Joesph and is a remake of his 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam. Papansasam has been remade in several languages including Hindi which stars Ajay Devgn as the lead.

Now, what are you waiting for? Grab something to munch on, pick your favorite crime thriller for the list, and get started for the day.

