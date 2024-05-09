Janhvi Kapoor's red faux leather dress is very sexy, but it comes with a sporty twist

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have geared up for their highly anticipated film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which delves into the domain of cricket. The duo has commenced the promotional spree with style and enthusiasm. Janhvi Kapoor, in particular, has dazzled fans with her recent appearance, donning a stunning dress that not only epitomizes fashion but also resonates with the essence of the film.

Janhvi Kapoor is taking her stylish promotions to the next level and her latest look was a treat to her fans and cricket lovers. With Mr. and Mrs. Mahi revolving around cricket, Kapoor's attire aptly reflects the thematic backdrop of the movie. Let’s break down her dress for you.

Janhvi Kapoor’s cricket-inspired dress

Janhvi’s red faux leather dress comes from the designer Surya Sarkar and had a bodycon fit that hugged her curves. It featured trendy cut-outs along the waist that sported the iconic white seam found on cricket balls. Adding to the sporty vibe, the dress boasted a midi length, offering a classy look.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

One of the standout features of the Mili actress’ attire was the unique design on the back. The sleeves extended to the backless dress, creating an elegant silhouette. What caught the eye were the small cricket ball buttons adorning the back, adding a playful touch to the outfit and also resonating with the film's theme.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

Adding the perfect finishing touches to her cricket-inspired ensemble for the promotions, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a pair of elegant transparent heels. To accessorize further, Kapoor chose stud earrings, keeping the focus on her attire. When it came to make-up, the Gunjan Saxena actress opted for a minimal yet impactful glow and a hint of pink lipstick for a fresh finish.

For eyes, she went for ample mascara to accentuate her lashes, rosy cheeks for a healthy glow. Her dramatic smokey eye makeup nicely counterbalanced the overall tenderness of her appearance with a sense of femininity. Completing her look, Kapoor left her hair parted in the middle, cascading down in gentle waves.

After seeing Janhvi Kapoor in this dress, even cricket lovers would want to add such one to their wardrobe. Janhvi carried her outfit so well and effortlessly tied together her glamorous look for the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi promotions, showcasing not only her impeccable fashion sense but also her knack for balancing style with subtlety.

Now that Janhvi has kicked off the film's promotions with such a bang, we can't wait to see what other stunning looks she'll pull out of her bag.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's saree is that green flag we all need in our lives