Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Celtics on May 9?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Boston Celtics in game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight, May 9. The Cavs were blown away in game one on 7th May and had no answers for the offense of the best team in the league this season. If they have to move forward to the Conference finals, a fit and firing Donovan Mitchell will be needed, and the Cavs fans will be getting just that as the former Utah Jazz man isn’t on the injury list.

Donovan looked at his mighty best in game 1 but he didn’t have enough support from his teammates. Mitchell has been averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in the regular season.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

If there are no last-minute injury concerns, Donovan Mithcell is all set to suit up for the Cavaliers in game 2 at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. Mitchell scored 33 points out of Cavs's 95 points in game 1 and that shows how reliant the franchise is on the former Utah Jazz star. The Cavs fans will be hoping for similar or better stats from their superstar if they have to stand any chance against the best team in the NBA this season.

Can Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs Shock the Celtics in Game 2?

The Cavaliers will have to play a flawless game for 48 minutes to stand a chance against the Celtics in game 2. Mitchell will need a big game in terms of scoring and he will need support from Jarrett Allen if he is fit as well as Garland, Mobley, and Struss. The Cavs have already broken a lot of records on the way to the semifinals and they would love to get rid of the Celtics to reach the conference finals but it’s looking like an uphill battle for them.

