Taylor Swift is all set to create magic on stage. The phenomenal pop star is gearing up for the European leg of her magnificent and enormous Eras Tour. Which will make a comeback tomorrow, May 9, 2024, in the city of love, a.k.a. Paris. Fans have been anticipating and counting days for Swift to perform her 3-and-a half-hour show in their hometowns or nearest cities. But here’s a catch: after Swift released her new album, The Tortured Poets Departments, there were many fans who believed that Swift was going to include her 11th studio album in the Eras Tour.

These fan speculations only grew when the Love Story hitmaker uploaded a YouTube short video. In the video uploaded by Swift, she was seen rehearsing for the upcoming tour and had a slew of Easter eggs in it, which the fans were quick to solve and create theories about. After a particular few shots from the video where Swift was seen rehearsing a certain song with backpack dancers wearing clown hats and holding a cane, fans were quick to come up with the theory that the upcoming tour would include her new album. If Taylor Swift is going to add her new album to the Eras Tour, here's what fans believe the set list for The Tortured Poets Department would be.

Fans predict Taylor Swift’s TTPD Eras Tour setlist

There is one thing that has been bothering Swifties for a long time now. Months prior to the release of The Tortured Poets Department, fans have been wondering how the new album would impact the pop star's already three-hour plus setlist on her current global Eras Tour. Their worries were then compounded when the album eventually launched on April 19, bringing with it not just 16 previously unreleased tracks but also 15 unexpected additional tracks.

Swifties have plenty of questions regarding the upcoming tour. When Swift would return to the tour, how would she possibly reduce the length of her pre-Tortured Poets setlist to accommodate any new material? Would she even attempt at all? That last question is probably a yes, based on a video the singer uploaded of her most recent preparations for her upcoming tour, which begins in Paris on May 9, 2024.

Although it’s not an easy assignment, especially considering that some fans will undoubtedly be disappointed if their favorites don't make it to the final set list, regardless of what the Anti-Hero singer adds or removes, On social media, fans have been predicting what songs Taylor Swift might include from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department in the upcoming Europrn leg of Eras Tour. Here are a few fan predictions:

One fan predicted and wrote on X (previously known as Twitter): “TTPD setlist prediction for eras tour in the order: My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, Fortnight, Down Bad, The Black Dog, So Long, London, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart (closing song).” Another fan predicted how Swift would switch up her Eras Tour to accommodate her new album in it and wrote on X, “My eras tour prediction: The existing setlist will be shortened to add a couple debut songs and TTPD. I'm convinced of a mastermind/ICDIWABH mashup/switch up... So either TTPD will be before midnight, the show will finish with mastermind and karma, or..."

While another fan shared what they would like Swift to perform live and wrote on X, “My dream ttpd eras tour setlist:Fortnight, Down bad or florida, but daddy, I love him. Who’s afraid of little old me? I can do it with a broken heart, guilty as sin, loml, or the black dog (on a piano).” Another fan attached a screenshot of the Eras Tour set list and shared what Swift might cut from her set list to include TTPD. The fan wrote on X, “I have the stupidest idea for how to add TTPD to the Eras Tour setlist.”

Meanwhile, a fan-run podcast, Hits Different: A Taylor Swift Podcast, speculated that Taylor Swift swapped Karma with I Can Do It With A Broken Heart as the show’s finale song. They shared a small clip from their podcast and shared the complete link for viewers to listen to what they think will happen next on the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department

During this year's Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift made a major announcement regarding her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. After winning her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album with Midnights, she announced the album's release date. There have been rumors and expectations around the album's release ever since it was announced. The 16-song album was made available last Friday, April 19, 2024, at midnight.

Swift worked with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine, an indie rock group fronted by Florence Welch, on the album. Swift also surprised her fans by releasing The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, the second half of the album, with another batch of 15 tracks two hours later. This brought the album's total number of songs to 31. She also shared a music video for her single Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) with the rapper the next day.

The album broke Spotify's record for most streams on the day of its release. Since the album was released Swift has broken many records, including her own. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is all set to resume her Eras Tour in Paris on May 9, 2024.

