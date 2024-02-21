Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani are now married: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza and more congratulate newlyweds

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally tied the knot today in Goa at a lavish ceremony in ITC Grand The duo had reportedly opted for an environment-friendly wedding with no fireworks allowed. There were an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding for the duo. Now, the couple has shared several lovely pictures from their wedding on the internet. Several celebrities took to social media to drop their congratulations for the newlywed.

Celebs congratulate Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Today, on February 21st, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot and officially became life partners. Post that, the duo took to social media to drop this news to their fans. In a collaborative post, the duo shared a picture of themselves from their big wedding day. The picture featured Rakul and Jackky donned in their wedding outfits as they looked at each other with all smiles. The caption read, "Mine now and forever (red heart emoji) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni"

Quickly afterward, several celebrities took to the comment section to extend congratulations to the newlywed. Varun Dhawan wrote: "Congratualtionssss" while Jacqueline Fernandez penned, (several red heart emojis) congrats !!!!!!". Dia Mirza also extended her warm wishes to the couple and wrote: "Congratulations (red heart emojis) All our love and blessings". Popular South actress Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Varma, Raashii Khanna, Genelia Deshmukh, Pragya Jaiswal, Mrunal Thakur and Athiya Shetty also congratulated the couple.



Check out the post!

Advertisement

Take a look at the comments.

Apart from these celebs, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to write: "Here's to a lifetime of happiness love and friendship. So happy to see this "Happily ever after" happen AT LAST #abbhagna...ni Ab Bhagna towards each other." Mira Rajput, who also attended the wedding, wrote: "Congratulations to Rakul and Jackky wishing you both everlasting love."

Check out their stories!

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani had two weddings

According to an India Today report, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding in Goa. Her chooda ceremony took place in the morning and was followed by their saat pheras after 3:30 PM at the ITC Grand South Goa. The duo will also have an after-party in Goa for all the guests.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: INSIDE sangeet ft Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and more