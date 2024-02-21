Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra ignite stage during sangeet performance

The eagerly awaited day has arrived as lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani embark on the journey of marriage, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Preceding the grand wedding ceremony, a lively sangeet function took place last night, brimming with joy and celebration. Pinkvilla, in an exclusive report, had revealed that celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were slated to grace the occasion with their performance. Now, a video has emerged capturing their electrifying Punjabi dance, setting the stage ablaze with their infectious energy and dynamic moves.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra deliver a lively performance during Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet

On February 20th, amidst the picturesque backdrop of Goa, the sangeet ceremony of the soon-to-be-married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani unfolded, setting the stage for their imminent union. Over the past two days, a multitude of Bollywood celebrities, friends, and colleagues of Rakul and Jackky, had made their way to Goa to partake in the revelries.

Pinkvilla had previously disclosed an exclusive tidbit: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, long standing friends of Jackky and his father Vashu Bhagnani, were poised to deliver a special performance—a vibrant fusion of Punjabi wedding melodies. A video surfaced on social media captured the magical moment as the couple took center stage at the decorated venue, with a packed-audience before them.

In the brief clip, Shilpa and Raj exuded elegance in coordinated black ethnic ensembles. Shilpa dazzled in a glamorous black saree, while Raj complemented her impeccably in a black kurta pajama. Their chemistry and charm filled the air as they showcased their spirited dance moves, including lively Bhangra steps, to the beats of the Punjabi chart-topper Mundian to Bach Ke.

Watch the video here:

Shilpa had previously teased her followers with a sneak peek of her dazzling outfit for the sangeet on her Instagram Stories, exclaiming, "Ready to rock and roll!"

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s pre-wedding festivities

Yesterday morning, the couple partook in some traditional pre-wedding rituals at the luxurious ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa. The families of Rakul and Jackky emerged to pose for the paparazzi, and assured the awaiting cameras that the newlyweds would make an appearance to share their joy after the marriage ceremony.

The sangeet, held in the evening, reportedly embraced a Bollywood theme according to Indian Express, with attendees adorned in shimmering outfits adhering to the dress code.

Bombay Times had previously unveiled a heartfelt surprise orchestrated by Jackky for Rakul. In a romantic tribute to their love story, Jackky planned to dedicate a special song titled Bin Tere to his bride. The song, reportedly crafted by Mayur Puri and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, features the voices of Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah S Khan, and Romy, encapsulating the essence of the couple’s beautiful journey.

