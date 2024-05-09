Kriti Sanon's saree is that green flag we all need in our lives

Kriti Sanon has always been a trendsetter in the fashion world, especially in Western wear. From chic dresses and trendy separates to glamorous red-carpet gowns, she has served looks in all of them. However, her recent appearances in traditional Indian ensembles have showcased a whole new side of her style persona, and let us tell you that Kriti Sanon in ethnic wear hits differently.

Kriti was recently spotted at the airport in a pure white suit, and shortly after, she served a stunning look in a green saree. Her recent embrace of ethnic attire has caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts and fans alike. We have decoded Kriti's look in the green saree so that it can be useful for your upcoming events.

Kriti Sanon’s green saree

Kriti once again turned the spotlight towards her in a green saree by House of Masaba. Her saree had shiny golden borders running along its length, giving it an elegant touch. What made her saree even more special were the intricate golden fish motifs printed on the fabric, adding a whimsy element to the ensemble.

But the Mimi actress didn't stop there. She paired her saree with a strappy blouse in a similar color palette that had charming golden lotus motifs scattered across it. The combination of the traditional saree with the modern blouse created a striking look that perfectly balanced tradition and contemporary style.

A green saree like Kriti is good choice for multiple occasions, thanks to its versatile appeal. Her saree is perfect for attending weddings, especially daytime ceremonies or mehndi functions. You can pair it with traditional gold jewelry for a regal look.

Kriti’s accessories and glam

The Shehzada actress’ stunning saree look wasn’t complete without the perfect accessories and glam. She adorned her wrists with golden bangles, and her ears sparkled with golden chandelier earrings, completing her ethnic look beautifully.

In terms of glam, the actress opted for a classic yet radiant look. A tiny green bindi adorned her forehead, adding a traditional touch to her overall appearance. Her brows were elegantly arched, framing her face.

For eyes, the actress opted for a smokey brown look. The rosy cheeks added a natural flush to her complexion, while her highlighted tresses framed her face in a picture-perfect manner. To complete her look, Kriti opted for a swipe of pink lipstick, adding a pop of color to her lips and tying the entire look together with finesse. Her radiant smile breathed life into the ensemble and rounded off her look well.

