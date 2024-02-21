Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur reach Goa; WATCH

Today marks the auspicious occasion of the grand wedding of the enchanting couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. As they begin this beautiful journey together, surrounded by their nearest and dearest, Bollywood celebrities eagerly anticipate joining in the joyous celebrations. Over the past two days, a steady stream of stars has been spotted arriving at the Goa airport, and this afternoon was no exception.

Among the illustrious arrivals were Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, as well as the rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, adding to the excitement surrounding this star-studded affair.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput reach Goa to attend Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

Amidst the preparations for their opulent wedding ceremony today, February 21, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's film industry friends and colleagues have flocked to the picturesque venue of Goa.

Among the notable arrivals spotted at the Goa airport today was Shahid Kapoor, exuding effortless style in a casual ensemble comprising a white t-shirt paired with denim jeans and an unbuttoned white shirt. Meanwhile, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput turned heads in a stunning printed jumpsuit, radiating elegance and grace. Donning sleek sunglasses, the duo made an exit with their luggage.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur captured at Goa airport ahead of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, often the subjects of rumors surrounding their alleged romance, were spotted at the Goa airport today. Ananya looked pretty in a white tank top and shorts, complemented by a beige shirt. Her natural beauty was enhanced by a no-makeup look and flowing hair, as she carried a brown handbag.

Aditya cut a dashing figure in a white t-shirt and brown pants, paired with black shoes. He accessorized his outfit with stylish sunglasses and a cap, and carried a backpack. Ananya and Aditya made their way towards their car amidst the flurry of paparazzi, who affectionately dubbed them the "favorite jodi.”

Last night, the sangeet ceremony of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh unfolded in a spectacle of dazzling performances, setting the stage alight with joy and celebration. Today, their sacred pheras are slated to take place at the ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa. The ceremony is set to be graced by the presence of stars including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others.

