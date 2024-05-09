How did GFRIEND disband? From debut in 2015 to formation of VIVIZ, know all about K-pop girl group's end

GFRIEND is a popular South Korean girl group which debuted in 2015 with Source Music. They are known for their synchronized choreography and melodic pop songs. The group quickly gained the attention of K-pop fans with hits like Rough and Navillera. Although the group disbanded in 2021, the members continue to pursue individual careers in music, acting, and variety shows. A few members also teamed up and formed the group VIVIZ.

About GFRIEND

GFRIEND is a South Korean girl group who made their debut in January 2015 with the EP Season of Glass. The group consists of six members including Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. They became popular because of their hits like MAGO, Me Gustas Tu, Navillera and many more. Though they disbanded in 2021, their songs hold a special place in the hearts of their fans, BUDDYs. They are known for their sweet and innocent image and vibe. The group marked their 9th anniversary on January 16 2024.

Why GFRIEND's contract came to an end?

GFRIEND has been under Source Music since 2015 when it debuted. All members signed their exclusive contract with the company to be a part of the group. While the group was doing extremely well and was revered as one of the best K-pop groups of the generations, the news of their disbandment stunned fans. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

GFRIEND disbanded in 2021 as their contracts with Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation, expired. The company was acquired by HYBE Corporation in July 2019. The sudden announcement of the group's disbandment surprised fans, as GFRIEND was one of the prominent K-pop girl groups and their numbers also proved their success. While Source Music cited mutual agreement as the reason, some of the details remained disclosed.

Suspected involvement of HYBE Corporation

Some rumors suggested that the upper management of HYBE Corporation was behind this decision as they were planning to launch a new girl group, suspected to be NewJeans. The allegations were brought to light again as ADOR (NewJean's company) and its parent company HYBE Corporation were caught in a feud which is still ongoing.

An old interview with GFRIEND leader Sowon also resurfaced in which she mentions that the members were unaware of the disbandment and they had a hard time dealing with it. In another interview member SinB mentions that they knew a month ago that they won't be signing with the company and they couldn't tell the fans first and had to wait for the company to announce.

Many believe that there was some upper management involvement in the group coming to an end.

VIVIZ

VIVIZ made their debut in February 2022 with the EP Beam of Prism and includes members Eunha, SinB, and Umji. They took part in Queendom 2 and finished in third place. Their latest release was the album Versus which was released in November 2023 and included the title track Maniac. They are known for their vibrant style and versatile performances. They continue to captivate audiences with their engaging music and dynamic presence.

GFRIEND members' current activities

Leader Sowon has expressed her interest in acting and hopefully will be making an appearance soon. Yerin is active as a soloist and is working on music and has also appeared as a host in many television shows since disbandment. Yuju is active as a K-pop idol in the industry and is focusing on her solo career.

Eunha, SinB, and Umji came together to form VIVIZ and debuted in 202.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat