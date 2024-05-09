Seo In Guk makes unexpected cameo in Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner; Know how

Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, has garnered immense popularity, emerging as the most-watched ongoing K-Drama since Queen of Tears wrapped up. Based on the webcomic Tomorrow’s Best, this time-slip series has captured the audience's attention with its engaging storyline. Interestingly, actor Seo In Guk made a surprising cameo in the K-drama, despite never physically appearing in it, adding an unexpected twist.

Seo In Guk’s cameo in Lovely Runner

Warning: Spoilers ahead

In Episode 10, the fictional boy band ECLIPSE auditions for Superstar K using Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok)'s song. During the audition, the members spot a young man who seems to have successfully passed his audition. Excitedly, he emerges from the audition room, waving a shirt. It's worth noting that Mnet's Superstar K is not a fictional talent competition show; it's a real program. Similarly, the featured young man is not a fictional character either. Superstar K, known as one of the biggest audition shows today, had its first season in 2009.

Actor Seo In Guk made history in 2009 as the first winner of Superstar K, paving the way for his successful career in the entertainment industry. Following his victory, he released his EP titled Calling, featuring the title track composed by Bang Si Hyuk, also known as Hitman Bang or Bang PD. Initially signed with Jellyfish Entertainment, Seo In Guk is currently under the management of Story J Company. His remarkable talent and achievements were recognized at The 2009 Cyworld Digital Music Awards, where he received the prestigious Male Newcomer of the Year Award.

Seo In Guk has established himself not only as a talented singer but also as a versatile actor. He ventured into acting with a supporting role in KBS's 2012 K-Drama Love Rain. However, it was his lead role in tvN's hit K-Drama Reply 1997 that propelled him to fame in the acting world. Since then, he has taken on numerous male lead roles in popular K-Dramas such as Shopping King Louie, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Doom At Your Service, Death’s Game, and many others, showcasing his versatility.

Fans easily spotted Seo In Guk as the enthusiastic auditionee in Lovely Runner, thanks to his name printed on his shirt and actions reminiscent of his appearance on the TV show. Even though he couldn't physically be there, the homage to his 2009 presence was crystal clear and surely brought a smile to fans' faces.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner weaves a charming romance plot between Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), who travels through time to rescue her ultimate idol and pop star, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) of ECLIPSE.

This heartwarming drama has left many swooning, captivating audiences with its enchanting storyline. It transcends the typical time-slip romance, delving into themes of overcoming one's deepest fears. With its message of hope intertwined with a delightful love story, Lovely Runner touches hearts and leaves a lasting impression and hence is trending in South Korea and globally.

