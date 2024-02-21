Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Deepshikha, Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh distribute sweets to paps; WATCH

Bollywood's darling couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, exchanged vows in a splendid ceremony amidst the scenic beauty of Goa. The star-studded event drew the attention of Bollywood's elite, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the festivities. Following their enchanting Anand Karaj ceremony, Rakul and Jackky made their first public appearance as a married couple, exuding pure happiness and love.

Additionally, the groom's sister, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and her husband, Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, sweetened the celebration by distributing sweets to the awaiting paparazzi, spreading joy and warmth to all.

Groom's sister and brother-in-law distribute sweets

Following the grand wedding ceremony of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, the festivities continued with a heartwarming gesture from the groom's sister, Deepshikha Deshmukh, accompanied by her husband, Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, and their adorable daughter. Stepping out to greet the awaiting paparazzi, they expressed their gratitude for the blessings and well wishes received.

With smiles adorning their faces, they graciously distributed sweet boxes to each member of the media. Deepshikha looked resplendent in a pastel lehenga paired with exquisite jewels, while Dhiraj exuded elegance in traditional attire. Their little princess stole hearts in a pink lehenga. Truly a sight to behold! Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani make first appearance as a married couple

The newlyweds made their much-anticipated first public appearance together outside their wedding venue, the ITC Grand South Goa. Radiating sheer elegance, they complemented each other perfectly in their exquisite wedding attire.

In a video, the couple is seen hand-in-hand, stepping out of the venue to greet the awaiting paparazzi. With smiles lighting up their faces, they graciously acknowledged the well-wishes from the photographers, who affectionately referred to Rakul as Bhabhi (sister-in-law).

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding festivities

Rakul and Jackky embarked on their pre-wedding festivities with a spirited dhol night in Mumbai, marking the commencement of their joyous celebrations. Seeking blessings for their union, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, presenting their wedding card and praying for a blissful journey ahead.

Upon their arrival in Goa, accompanied by their families, the festivities continued with lively haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The festivities culminated in a vibrant sangeet function last night, featuring energetic dance performances that heightened the jubilant atmosphere.

