Randy Orton Praises THIS WWE Superstar; Says, ‘He's Got The World By Its...’

Randy Orton is one of those wrestlers who won’t feel insecure by the presence of other talents around him. Having shared the locker room with legends like Triple H, Shawn Michales, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker, Orton knows how valuable feedback from a senior wrestler could be.

And now, at the age of 44, he is doing the same with some young and fresh talent in the roster whom he thinks have enormous potential in them. Orton recently spoke about an emerging WWE superstar whom he thinks will go a long way.

The wrestler is Austin Theory, the current WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Grayson Waller. Orton appreciated Theory’s mic skills as well as his persona which The Viper claims will take him to wonders.

What did Randy Orton say?

Speaking with Adam Apple in a recent interview, Orton said that his eyes are on Austin Theory. He said that he was amazed by seeing Theory's maturity at the age of 26, and exclaimed that the wrestler has got the world by its balls.

"My eyes are on Austin Theory...Not only from a talent standpoint, he's got a great look, he's gotten better on the mic, the more opportunities he has, the more he'll thrive, I've talked to the guy, he's on a level...When I was his age, he's nothing like that, he's way more mature. He's got the world by its balls…," he said.

The Viper also has a point here. Austin Theory has been one of those NXT talents who made it to the main roster within a few months of signing with the WWE.

Austin Theory’s short and interesting WWE journey

The 27-year-old wrestler from the age of eight always wanted to get into WWE. Theory's journey in WWE has also been great since the start. He has gone on to defeat WWE legends like Jeff Hardy and John Cena in such a short span. His moment against Cena came at WrestleMania 39 when he retained his United States Championship against the Cenation leader.

However, it was later reported that the WWE management wasn’t satisfied with the ratings of Theory not doing much, despite being given a massive push. Thereby, he has been reduced to a mid-card wrestler in the last few months. But still, Theory is one-half of the WWE Tag Team Championship and he might be catapulted for big matches, whenever the company thinks appropriate.