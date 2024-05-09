John Cena is one of the most popular faces in the world, and beyond his accolades in the wrestling ring and silver screen, he regularly becomes a point of discussion on the internet for a multitude of reasons. John Cena's You Can't See Me memes remain popular. Recently, fans have drawn comparisons between John Cena and the late actor Jim Varney for their similar appearances.

Is John Cena related to Jim Varney?

Jim Varney was born in 1949, making him 28 years older than the sixteen-time WWE Champion, and he died at the age of 50 in February 2000 when John Cena was trying to advance towards a career in professional wrestling and wasn't signed by WWE.

Apart from the age gap of twenty-eight years, John Cena and Jim Varney were born miles apart in different states. While Kentucky was Jim's birthplace, Cena hailed from Massachusetts. The Ernest Goes To Camp actor has absolutely no relation with the multi-time WWE Champion, even though they look alike.

John Cena's recent look has drawn a comparison

In contrast to his days as a full-time WWE Superstar, John's current appearance is slightly different. The Leader of the Cenation had a buzz cut in his wrestling days, but he has grown his hair now. Additionally, his bald spot on the head is spotted whenever he marks a comeback to the squared circle. With age, the 47-year-old's skin has more wrinkles than before, and his previous buffed physique has slightly diminished in size.

Even though Jim Varney's frame was far smaller compared to Cena's, his hairstyle and facial structure had a notable similarity to present-day John Cena. Varney had a big nose, almost an identical smile, a chiseled jawline, and a dark color resembling the Bumblebee star.

Many wrestlers look like Hollywood actors

Meanwhile, John Cena isn't the only WWE wrestler to look like a Hollywood star. The likes of Cesaro, Roman Reigns, Trish Stratus, and Nikki Cross have been compared to Hollywood celebrities Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Pamela Anderson, and Kat Dennings due to their striking resemblance. It doesn't imply that either the wrestlers or actors are related to each other.

