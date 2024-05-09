Did you know Dino Morea was asked to change his name to Siddhant by Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi producer? Know why

Dino Morea is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. From acting to personality, he has all the qualities that make fans crazy about him. The actor, who made his acting debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, revealed that the film's producer asked him to change his name.

In a new interview, Dino said he was asked to change his name to Siddhant because the producer thought Dino was not a good name.

Dino Morea recalls that the producer asked him to change his name

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dino Morea recalled Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi producer Shailendra Singh asked him to change his name to Siddhant, his character in the film.

"My producer wanted to change my name to Siddhant. 'Yeh Dino kya hai? Dino Morea kaisa naam hai?' I was like, 'Everybody knows my name, why do you want to want to change my name?' If I go out and introduce myself as Siddhant, people will get confused. I was thinking of changing my name. They put it in my head. Then I finally said, 'No, I am not changing my name.' I was known as me," he shared.

Dino Morea dismisses rivalry rumors with John Abraham

Apart from Dino's onscreen presence, it was the alleged rivalry with John Abraham that used to be the talk of the town. During the same interview, he talked about his equation with the Dhoom actor and mentioned that it was all the public’s perception.

Dismissing the rumors, he said that they never had any rivalry and used to talk to each other and have fun with each other. Morea added that the talk about the rivalry between them started in people’s minds after she broke up with Bipasha Basu, and he started dating her.

"People assumed he started dating my girlfriend, so there was a rivalry, media also fueled this. But there has never been any rivalry. We both have been on our own paths. Only yesterday, I texted him, ‘Are we going for a bike ride or a coffee?’ I don’t think we have a rivalry," he said.

More about Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi

Raj Kaushal's directorial was released in 1999. The film also starred Rinke Khanna, Sanjay Suri, Mohan Kapoor, and others.

