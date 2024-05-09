Lee Do Hyun, Park Hyung Sik, more: 6 Korean celebrities who attended public events amid military service

While military enlistment usually entails a temporary hiatus from a celebrity's main career, some still find opportunities to attend public events during their service. Conscription in South Korea, established in 1957, mandates compulsory military service for male citizens aged 18 to 35.

Although military service is not obligatory for women, they have the option to volunteer. Hence many male K-pop idols and K-drama actors enlist for the same. Here are 6 Korean stars who were spotted attending public events while being enlisted.

Lee Do Hyun

On May 7, KST, fans were pleasantly surprised when actor Lee Do Hyun made an appearance at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards. Despite enlisting in the military on August 14, 2023, Lee Do Hyun attended the event representing his recent box-office hit, Exhuma. What's more, he opted to attend the event in his military uniform, sparking a huge buzz among attendees and fans alike.

This year, actor Lee Do Hyun received nominations for not just one, but two of his projects: the K-drama Good Bad Mother and the Korean film Exhuma. Exhuma, a mystery and horror film released on May 3, featured renowned actors including Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Sik, and Yoo Hai Jin. Despite fans not anticipating his presence at the event due to his ongoing mandatory enlistment in the South Korean military, Lee Do Hyun surprised everyone by appearing in his Air Force military band uniform. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Lee Do Hyun's touching moment at the 60th Baeksang Awards didn't go unnoticed as he graciously accepted the award for Best New Actor in the Film Category. Winning for his portrayal of Yoon Bong Gil in Exhuma, he not only expressed gratitude to the film's team, his parents, siblings, and fellow actors but also made sure to thank his girlfriend, Lim Ji Yeon, setting an example of heartfelt appreciation and boyfriend goals for many.

Park Hyung Sik

Park Hyung Sik's appearance at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2019 caused quite a stir, considering he had enlisted in the military just a few months prior, on June 10. Winning the Popular Star Award added to the excitement of his unexpected presence. What made headlines even more was his acceptance of the award while dressed in his full military uniform, sparking a frenzy of admiration for his striking visuals.

On November 21, 2019, Park Hyung Sik was honored with one of the four Popular Star Awards, alongside Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Lee Kwang Soo, and Honey Lee.

During his acceptance speech, Park Hyung Sik greeted the audience with a salute before playfully responding to MC Kim Hye Soo's question about what roles he'd like to pursue after his military service. Jokingly, he remarked that since he was currently serving, he believed he could tackle any role thrown his way, emphasizing his readiness to follow orders. With one year left in his service at the time, he expressed his commitment to continue working hard and improving as an actor.

Son Sang Yeon

In 2021, actor Son Sang Yeon made waves at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards. Despite enlisting in the military on November 8 of the same year, he made a surprise appearance on the red carpet just over a month later, clad in his military uniform. Son Sang Yeon's presence created a significant buzz at the event, especially when he was honored with the Male Rookie Actor award for his role in Racket Boys.

Kim Jaejoong

In 2015, former TVXQ member Jaejoong enlisted in the military on March 31. Later that year, in October, he surprised fans by attending the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards. Jaejoong made a striking appearance at the ceremony, dressed in his full military attire, captivating fans with his dapper visuals. The Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to popular culture and the arts, recognizing talents across various fields such as comedians, actors, singers, models, writers, and manhwa artists.

Advertisement

Kim Min Ho

Actor Kim Min Ho, known for his roles in Sassy Go Go and The Uncanny Counter, garnered attention in 2019 when he made a notable appearance at the 2019 Buil Film Awards in Busan on October 4. What made headlines was his choice to attend the event dressed in his full military attire.

Yoon Gye Sang

Actor Yoon Gye Sang made headlines in 2005 when he attended the 41st Baeksang Arts Awards while enlisted in the military. His appearance in his uniform on the red carpet took the press by surprise, and instead of the usual poses at the photo wall, he opted for a salute. As one of the earliest instances of a celebrity appearing on camera while enlisted, it caused quite a stir at the time.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Do Hyun thanks girlfriend Lim Ji Yeon after winning Best New Actor Film at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards; watch