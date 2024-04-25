'Not worth responding': HYBE takes stand after ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin's 'distorted' press conference

On April 25, Min Hee Jin hosted a press conference at the Korea Conference Center to address the conflict between her, ADOR, and HYBE from her perspective. During the event, Min Hee Jin remarked that the perspectives she and HYBE hold appear to be very different. Following the conclusion of the press conference, HYBE issued an official statement in response to the matter.

This development follows closely after HYBE's initiation of an audit of ADOR management on April 22, reportedly prompted by suspicions of ADOR's efforts to separate from the company. In response to this audit, ADOR released a statement accusing NewJeans' concept of being copied.

HYBE releases statement on Min Hee Jin’s press conference

In response to ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin's press conference, HYBE has issued a statement expressing that her claims are far from the truth. They stated that many of the assertions made by CEO Min Hee Jin are inaccurate, to the extent that addressing each one individually would be challenging and not worth it.

HYBE accused Min Hee Jin of distorting facts, misrepresenting timelines, and offering her characteristic distorted interpretations in a public forum. While HYBE asserted that they possess evidence to refute all claims, they opted not to address them individually, deeming them unworthy of a detailed response. However, they committed to providing clear and factual business-related information in response to media inquiries.

In addition, HYBE respectfully requested CEO Min Hee Jin to stop spreading false claims, specifically regarding the alleged lack of dialogue offers and email responses from the company. They urged her to promptly return the requested information assets and respond swiftly to the audit.

Furthermore, HYBE suggested that CEO Min Hee Jin resign immediately from her position, as her actions have demonstrated her unsuitability for managing ADOR effectively. Moreover, HYBE appealed to Min Hee Jin to refrain from continuously involving artists and their parents in the ongoing conflict, as this practice undermines the artists' value and reputation.

More about Min Hee Jin’s press conference

During the press conference, Min Hee Jin elaborated on the selection process for NewJeans members, stating that they were chosen through auditions advertised as HYBE's first girl group project, led by Min Hee Jin under HYBE.

However, she alleged that HYBE obstructed these promotional efforts by debuting LE SSERAFIM first. Min Hee Jin emphasized that she had no intention of seizing management rights, asserting, "I am a 'salaried CEO. I don't understand why a salaried CEO would work so hard and become a target."

Addressing HYBE's complaint of breach of trust, she countered, "It cannot be considered a breach of trust." Min Hee Jin denied betraying HYBE and instead accused HYBE of betraying her. She expressed feeling targeted and framed by HYBE in an attempt to suppress her further by asking her to step down.

