Song Kang has finally made an appearance as the much-anticipated storyteller for the survival reality show I-LAND 2. Mnet released a teaser video for the show featuring the actor, in which he narrates a powerful speech. He talks about how the competition will move forward and heavily depend on the hard work and choices made by the contestants themselves.

Song Kang gives an impactful oration for Mnet's I-LAND 2

On April 9, 2024, Mnet released a video teaser for their upcoming reality survival show, I-LAND 2. The snippet showcased Song Kang, who takes on the role of the show's storyteller and gives a powerful speech describing how the competition will be advancing. He goes on to describe that the show will give birth to an iconic new girl group, and the fierce competition between 24 applicants will begin.

The competition will awaken the hidden potential of all the participants, and they will welcome a new version of themselves. However, there will be both highs and lows in the show, as some difficult choices will have to be made to keep the show moving. Nevertheless, the tough choices will result in growth and maturity within the contestants and take them one step closer to their dreams. Song Kang’s deep voice and compelling speech will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

More about I-LAND 2

In the first season of I-LAND, 23 male contestants were competing for a spot in the newly formed boy group. However, only a handful got the chance to debut in the group, which fans know as ENHYPEN. The upcoming season of the reality show will diverge from the previous season’s format and consist of female contestants, from which a new girl group will be created. The new season will be a collaboration between YG Entertainment producer Teddy and his label, The Black Label, which is home to artists like Jeon Somi, Taeyang, and more.

Moreover, the lineup of producers and performance directors was also released previously, which includes BIGBANG's Taeyang, who will be leading as the main producer alongside Teddy. Additionally, producers 24 and VVN will also be contributing to the show. Dancers Monika and Lee Jung will be adding an extra flair of excitement. The show is scheduled to premiere on April 18, 2024.

