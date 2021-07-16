5 Times Bollywood heroes gave us a glimpse of their spunky beard game

A beard guide book for men: Break the humdrum and welcome the many trendy styles to make you look dapper.

Having a good hair day is an accepted norm that people ought to perpetually chase. But, what does a good beard day look or feel like? Suave indeed! Beards can easily make or break a look, acting as a glue that can make one look put together by adding more charm to the outfit. Have you come across men who give undivided attention to groom their beards? Scream this into their ears, “You’re goals man”. This being said, taming an unkempt beard takes time and demands a knack for it to shape them right.

Whether you’re team messy, trim, or in-between, we’ve gathered up a few notable men who’ve shown us what incredible looks like through their uber-cool beards. We’re trying our best to keep calm as we can’t take our eyes off them. Check out the edit!

If you happen to glance through the Haider actor, ’s Instagram, you’ll probably never be able to exist. You’ll be captivated to take both fashion and beard lessons from this star. He powered up his floral outfit by perfecting the Verdi beard style wherein the sharp and pointed edges of the mustache grab all the limelight.

The word “eccentric” can only mean one thing and that has to be the Band Baaja Baaraat actor. While ’s love for vivid-hued outfits is known, his beard styles are equally dashing. Need just one amazing proof to pull off the Copstash standard mustache but with a little stubble? Screenshot this look, already!

The Sardar Ka Grandson, , served a tip to give your jawline a highlight through the beard with a soul patch under the lip. The boxed beard makes one look sophisticated and tip-top that will look good with any outfit.

If goatee isn’t your cup of tea, go for the full beard without giving it a second thought. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, Kartik Aaryan preferred to keep his style ungroomed and looked voguish with a pair of sunglasses. Don’t we all love a messy mood now?

Does a clean-shaven look say “done and dusted” for you? A short stubble style will suit you best. , the Coolie No. 1 star made a statement for how to rock the almost-no-beard look.

