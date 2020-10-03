5 Tricks to keep in your mind for healthy and shiny nails explains cosmetologist Seema Nanda

Just like your skincare routine, you need to make sure to take up a proper routine for your nails. Find out more

It’s a saying that “The best offence, after all, is a good defence”.

Frequent hand-washing guards from the flu or other viruses and help keep us safe. But it does take a toll on nails, as water loss on nails is much faster than skin. The constant washing and sanitizing can cause nails to dry out and become brittle. Unquestionably, cleanliness and your health, matter more than nice-looking nails, but are there steps you can take to minimize the damage? Many times, nails might not feel dry, or brittle, but that doesn't mean you're completely off the hook. Like our daily skincare routine, we must follow the nail care routine too.

I have jotted down, eight tricks to strengthen your nails, so you can keep those tips in tiptop shape

1. Include collagen or biotin supplement

Attention to the diet is the Key. Nails are made of proteins and naturally need a lot of vitamins. Precisely, nails consist of keratin, thus make sure that your diet is of keratin-building amino acids.

Honestly, Biotin supports thickness and firmness of nails. Regular intake of Biotin results in thicker nail bed as per many studies. In the case of collagen, another research reveals that when patients took collagen daily for 24 weeks, their nail health was better maintained, including faster growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.

2. Hydrate cuticles by oiling daily.

Dehydrated, ragged cuticles can lead to damaged nail beds and infection if they're left unattended. In fact, it's pretty painful. Replenishing hydration and moisturizing cuticles surrounding skin is key for nail care. Include cuticle oil application to your daily routine. This will fill in any micro-cracks in the skin.

3. Push back cuticles

Cuticle care is crucial. Apart from oiling, regularly pushing your cuticles back can keep them from overgrowing. When unattended Cuticles becomes thick and overgrows onto the nail, that’s when it gets tough to push back. When that happens, your cuticles are prone to cracking and infection. A great trick is to gently push them back every couple of days after stepping out of the shower, as the nails will be softened from the spray.

4. Monthly Manicures

Most Crucial is monthly maintenance. Either a DIY ritual at home or a salon manicure once a month ritual is more than enough to keep the nails healthy. When you take your nail polish off, check your nail colour and the strength of your nail plate before you go ahead and apply polish or treat your nails.

5. Invest in good products

Invest in good base coats, colours, and topcoats that contain nourishing, conditioning ingredients rather than harmful chemicals like formaldehyde and camphor. Do not use 100% acetone removers. Alternatively, research for options typically pumped with other vitamins and hydrating ingredients which can effectively dissolve polish while simultaneously strengthening the nail.

6. Natural nail is the best option

To keep your tips healthy and strong, you might want to forgo the faux nails and stick to a bare-nailed look or coat of clear polish. And if you do have gels, dips, or acrylics, don't peel or pick them off, as this can only harm your nails more—you can actually rip off pieces of the nail plate along with the polish.

7. Choose a softer file

In terms of maintaining strong nails, you must use as soft file. A file should be a little bit more coarse than a regular buffer.

8. Use a nail strengthener

A nail strengthener is a great investment and works wonders on nails. Choose a Nail Strengthener without formaldehyde, which is what traditional nail strengtheners are made of, as it makes polish dry stiff. Invest in Nail Serums or base coats that include plant-based ingredients like, olive oil, Vitamin E, Garlic and tea tree.

9. Protect your nails from chemical and UV exposure

Nails turn yellow, brittle, or dimpled due to sun damage. You can paint on an opaque shade to physically block the sun. On the chemical front, it's imperative to be mindful of any harsh ingredients seeping into your nails. Watchful of ways your nails are exposed to chemicals on the daily. Wear gloves while cleaning to avoid drying out the nails. It might be a small step, but over time you'll notice the difference in your health and the appearance of your nails. Just like skincare, prevention is key in case of nails too. Do keep the above tricks and tips in mind too to restore nail health. If you notice brittleness or frays, the best thing to do is combat those issues before they even make their appearance.

- Inputs by: By Seema Nanda, Cosmetologist and Founder, Estetico - The Facial Bar

