WWE PPV Schedule: List Of Upcoming Premium Live Events In 2024

WWE has pay-per-views, or as they are now called, premium live events, throughout the year. The weekly episodes develop the storylines, which culminate at these premium live events. Given WWE's large roster, three separate brands, and worldwide popularity, the company holds one or even two premium live events in a month.

Numerous premium live events have been conducted by the first week of May this year. Royal Rumble kicked off the year, setting the stage for the road to WrestleMania 40. Rumble was followed by NXT Vengeance Day, Elimination Chamber, NXT Stand & Deliver, WrestleMania 40, and Backlash France.

After six premium live events, WWE has already announced seven upcoming events until August. They will take place in the United States as well as outside the country. Here's a look at the WWE premium live events in the coming months.

King & Queen of the Ring (May 25, 2024)

The month of May 2024 will host two WWE premium live events. Backlash France, the first event since WrestleMania 40, already took place in the first week of May. The latter part of the month is slated for King & Queen of the Ring. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will have the honor of hosting the event, where the king and queen of WWE will be crowned.

NXT Battleground ( June 9, 2024)

NXT Battleground will be the developmental brand's first premium live event since the WrestleMania 40 week. For the first time, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will host a WWE event. Mark your calendars for NXT Battleground, occurring on June 9, 2024.

Clash at the Castle (June 15, 2024)

Clash at the Castle will return to the United Kingdom after nearly two years. While the previous edition took place in Wales, this year, the show is scheduled to be held in Scotland, making it the first WWE premium live event in the country.

Money in the Bank ( July 6, 2024)

Money in the Bank, one of the most popular and important premium live events of the year, is locked in for early July this year. This will be the 15th edition of the event, where Money in the Bank winners are crowned. Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, will host the event.

NXT Heatwave ( July 7, 2024)

NXT Heatwave falls on the same weekend as Money in the Bank, and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, will remain the host venue for the developmental brand's premium live event.

SummerSlam (August 3, 2024)

SummerSlam is the second biggest premium live event of the year after WrestleMania and is hailed as the biggest party of the summer for wrestling fans worldwide. Cleveland, Ohio, will host SummerSlam for the first time since 1996. The event is scheduled to take place at the Cleveland Browns stadium on August 3, 2024.

Bash in Berlin (August 31, 2024)

As the name implies, WWE will travel to Germany for this premium live event, making it one of the events hosted outside the United States this year. Scheduled for the last day of August, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, is the chosen venue for the show.

