BUZZ: Superstar duo Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to share screen in Vishwambhara

Word on the grapevine suggests that superstar sibling duo, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, might share the screen in one of the much-anticipated Telugu films, Vishwambhara. Excitement is brewing among fans as they eagerly await the possibility of seeing these megastar brothers onscreen.

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to share screen

While superstar Chiranjeevi is busy filming for his upcoming fantasy film Vishwambhara, some speculations over his brother and actor Pawan Kalyan joining the cast have made the fans excited.

However, neither the production house of the film nor the actors themselves have officially confirmed the reports, leaving fans eagerly awaiting concrete information on this potential collaboration.

It is believed that the filmmakers, in a bid to amp up the excitement for fans, are thinking of the inclusion of Pawan Kalyan in the film. This move, if true, suggests a strategic effort to enhance the film's appeal and generate considerable buzz among audiences eagerly anticipating this potential collaboration.

Pawan Kalyan on sets of Vishwambhara

Recently, Pawan Kalyan paid a visit to his elder brother Megastar Chiranjeevi Vishwambhara's set. Actress Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram to drop a picture with the legendary brothers Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi from the sets. She shared the adorable picture wishing all her followers on the occasion of Ugadi. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

On a related note, Chiranjeevi also did not shy away from sharing pictures and a heartwarming video featuring brother Pawan Kalyan from the sets of Vishwambhara.

Advertisement

More about Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara is an upcoming Telugu movie starring Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi alongside Trisha Krishnan, Mrunal Thakur, Surbhi Puranik, and Janhvi Kapoor among others. Directed by Vassishta, the fantasy drama will go on floors on January 10, 2025. Vishwambhara was announced on Chiranjeevi's birthday last year (August 22, 2023). Currently, the film is in the production stage.

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan charm together

The superstar duo Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan last shared the screen in the 2007 film Shankar Dada Zindabad (Telugu remake of the Hindi film Lage Raho Munnabhai). The Megastar’s fans were delighted to see Pawan in a cameo. With reports of seeing both brothers in Vishwambhara, fans hope that Chiru and Pawan will light up the screens with everlasting charm once again.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan gives a glimpse into her low-key birthday celebration and it is all things blissful