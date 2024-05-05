Kim Seon Ho, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Eun Bin and more celebs celebrate Korean Children's Day by sharing childhood photos

Kim Seon Ho, Park Eun Bin, Byun Woo Seok, aespa's Katrina and many more South Korean celebrities shared photos from their childhood to celebrate the Korean Children's Day on May 5. Writer and activist, Bang Jeong Hwan had introduced this occasion in 1923 to promote children's rights.

Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho started out as a theatre actor back in 2009 and made his television debut in 2017 with the dramas Strongest Deliveryman and Good Manager. He is known for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Start Up and more.

Park Eun Bin

Park Eun Bin is a versatile actress known for her roles in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The King's Affection, Hello, My Twenties, Castaway Diva and more. She will be leading the upcoming psychological thriller Hyper Knife.

Byeon Woo Seok, Jin Goo, Lee Yoo Mi and more Varo Entertainment artists

ATEEZ's Yunho

ATEEZ's Yunho is well known for his incredible dance skills and vocals. He has a powerful stage presence and fluid dance moves. ATEEZ debuted in October 2018 with Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. Members include Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.

aespa's Katrina

Karina is the rapper and dancer of the K-pop girl group aespa. She is also the leader of the group. aespa made their debut in November 2020 with the track Black Mamba.

ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE finished first on Boys Planet and the multinational group signed their contract with WAKEONE. The group made its debut on July 10th of 2023.

ENHYPEN's Sunoo

Kang Tae Oh

Kang Tae Oh is an extremely talented actor known for his roles in hit dramas like Run On and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The actor debuted in 2013 with the drama After School: Lucky or Not.

Seo Kang Joon

Seo Kang Joon actor debuted in 2013 with the drama After School: Lucky or Not and subsequently also appeared in The Suspicious Housekeeper the same year. He has acted in popular K-dramas like When the Weather is Fine, WATCHER, Are You Human Too?, Cheese in the Trap, Entourage, and more.

BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR consists of six members, which include Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. The rookie group made their debut in May 2023 with the single album Who!. They were formed by KOZ Entertainment, which was founded by Zico and is a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation.

Lee Chung Ah

The 2002 film Resurrection of the Little Match Girl was Lee Chung Ah's first film in which she took the supporting role. Her first drama was Let's Go To The Beach which was released in 2009. The actor has worked on hits like Celebrity, Awaken, V.I.P, Lucky Romance and more.

