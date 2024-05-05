Dua Lipa Teams Up With Bowen Yang And Marcello Hernandez For Hilarious Challengers-Inspired SNL Sketch; Deets Here

During the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, viewers were delighted with a nod to Luca Guadagnino's newest movie, Challengers, in one of the sketches. In this particular sketch, Lipa displayed her incredible range by portraying a passionate woman who invited her date, played by SNL's Marcello Hernández, to her apartment.

The pop icon made her debut as a guest on Saturday Night Live. She discussed the idea behind her new album, Radical Optimism and engaged in playful banter with the cast, entertaining the audience with her humor and wit.

Dua Lipa's Dollhouse date night

As the scene unfolds, Hernández's character is immediately struck by the hundreds of Sonny Angel dolls lining the walls.

"They're companions for 25-year-old working women," Lipa explains. However, she assures him that he won't need to compete with her 650+ dolls for her affection—just one.

Cue Bowen Yang, dressed as one of the said dolls. Oh, and the Challengers soundtrack.

“I haven’t seen the movie,” Hernández admits, to which Yang replies: “Well, don’t worry, 'cause you’re about to live it.”

Impressed by their quick and engaging conversation, Dua Lipa turns up the music and leaves to get a snack while her date continues to banter with her Sonny Angel doll.

"Finally, two boys who can actually keep up," she says, returning with a plate of churros for them to munch on. She sits between them and asks them to kiss. Little does her date know that he's about to become part of her collection.

More details on Dua Lipa's SNL appearance

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa graced the stage of Saturday Night Live and performed double duty, she took on a new role—that of both guest host and musical performer.

From promoting her new music album to playing a piano teacher in a sketch attempting to decipher the escalating feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Lipa proved that she's not only a powerhouse performer but also a capaLipable host.

Her debut as both host and musical guest on SNL left audiences entertained and eager for more.

