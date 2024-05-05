Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal aka Alamzeb disables comments section on Instagram amid backlash from netizens

Sharmin Segal, known for her acting skills and as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece was recently seen in the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which was released on May 1 on Netflix. She played the role of Alamzeb in the series.

However, Sharmin has been facing backlash from a section of internet users as they claimed that she got the role because she is the niece of Bhansali. In response to the negative reactions, the actress turned off the comments section on her Instagram account.

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal turned off comments on her Instagram handle

It has come to the netizens' light that Sharmin Segal has turned off the comments section for one of her posts on her Instagram account where she is seen posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the premiere of Heeramandi in Los Angeles, America.

Not only this, but some of her other posts also have their comments section turned off. Have a look:

Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal's movies

Sharmin Segal made her acting debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal. She played the role of Astha Tripathi opposite Meezaan Jafri. In 2022, she portrayed an air hostess Netra Banerjee opposite Pratik Gandhi in Atithi Bhooto Bhava. It received mixed reviews from critics. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Segal started her career as an assistant director with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). She has assisted in films such as Mary Kom (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Advertisement

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Manisha Koirala is seen in the character of Mallikajaan. Sonakshi Sinha portrays the prime antagonist Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen as Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb.

On the other hand, Adhyayan Suman plays Zorawar Ali Khan, Shekhar Suman is seen as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Taha Shah Badussha in the role of Tajdar Baloch, and Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and Bollywood actress Sharmin Segal recently tied the knot with entrepreneur Aman Gupta in a lavish ceremony in Italy. She shared several photos from the event on her social media, which her friends and family originally posted.

ALSO READ: Sharmin Segal movies to explore if you loved watching her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi