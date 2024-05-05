Shōgun, a recent historical fiction series by Hulu and FX, adapted from James Clavell's 1975 novel, follows European sailors arriving in Japan during a period of civil strife. With the recent ruler's death and his young heir unable to lead, five lords vie for power. Despite its popular ending after one season, there's a wealth of similar shows to explore, based on comparable themes and genres, ensuring there's plenty to stream for everyone even without a Shōgun Season 2.

8. Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (2022)

Directed by Stephen Scott

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan on Netflix offers a captivating blend of documentary-style expert insights and dramatic reenactments. It's perfect for those interested in the world of Shōgun and provides valuable background context. While Shōgun is fictional, this series presents a more realistic portrayal of feudal Japan. History buffs and those seeking authenticity will find it particularly compelling.

7. Gyeongseong Creature (2023)

Created by Kakao Entertainment

Gyeongseong Creature is a new South Korean series on Netflix with fantastical elements. While it shares some similarities with Shōgun as East Asian historical fiction, their stories differ significantly. Despite this, both shows have enjoyed immense popularity.

Set during the Japanese invasion of Korea in World War II, Gyeongseong Creature introduces a mysterious creature causing chaos in the country. It's an unconventional concept that surprisingly works well. With only one season released so far and more planned, it's worth giving this unique series a try, especially now that Shōgun has concluded.

6. Vikings (2013 - 2020)

Created by Michael Hirst

Vikings is a hit TV series about Viking warriors known for its blend of drama and action. Similar to Shōgun, it's fictional but set in a real historical context and features actual historical figures. Themes include Viking conflicts and exploration, including their journey to North America. If you enjoyed Shōgun, Vikings promise to give more dramatized historical events to delve into.

5. Peaky Blinders (2013)

Created by Steven Knight

For fans who enjoyed Cosmo Jarvis's performance in Shōgun, Peaky Blinders offers a similar follow-up option. While Jarvis has upcoming projects, Peaky Blinders stands out as a top-notch historical drama, known for its strong acting and writing. Though it differs in themes and setting from Shōgun, its attention to character development and production quality is comparable. While Jarvis has a minor role in season 5, the series boasts remarkable talents like Cillian Murphy , who recently won an Academy Award.

4. Six Flying Dragons (2015 - 2016)

Directed by Shin Kyung-soo

Six Flying Dragons is a South Korean series with 50 episodes in its first and only season. While it was more popular in South Korea than in the West, accessing it outside of Korea can be a bit challenging. It's available on Amazon, but you might need a VPN depending on your location.

The show, much like Shōgun, is rooted in historical events but told with fictional elements. It depicts the founding of the Kingdom of Joseon in medieval Korea. The series boasts a large cast of characters, many of whom are based on real historical figures. With thrilling action and political intrigue, it's worth checking out if you can find it.

3. Black Sails (2014 - 2017)

Created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine

If you enjoyed the European sailors' storyline in Shōgun, you might like Black Sails, a series about pirates. Serving as a prequel to Treasure Island, it features familiar characters in a gritty, well-planned adventure. Despite not receiving much attention lately, Black Sails offers an exceptional cast and thrilling action, making it worthy of watching for historical fiction lovers.

2. The Last Kingdom (2015 - 2022)

Developed by Stephen Butchard

The Last Kingdom shares many similarities with Shōgun. It follows King Alfred the Great as he battles foreign invaders and contends with English rulers vying for power. Although it had a slow start, Netflix's acquisition during its third season boosted its popularity.

The show offers gritty medieval action, political intrigue, and strong character relationships, making it a timely addition to television. Like Shōgun, it taps into the trend set by Game of Thrones, featuring graphic violence and political manoeuvring among disputing lords. Based on a novel, it's a great choice for fans seeking a series akin to Shōgun.

1. Game of Thrones (2011 - 2019)

Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

Game of Thrones is a fantasy series adapted from George R. R. Martin's novels, renowned as one of the most successful TV shows ever. Despite being in a different genre from Shōgun, they share similar themes.

Both revolve around power struggles among noble families after a ruler's death. While opinions on its final season vary, the preceding seasons are widely acclaimed. Approach the finale with an open mind, disregarding online opinions. You might find it enjoyable despite others' criticisms.