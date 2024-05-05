Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the entertainment industry. Not only do they captivate audiences with their acting skills, but they also delight countless funny bones with their entertaining Instagram reels.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant recently shared a rib-tickling video that had fans rolling with laughter along with his wife Disha Parmar and her daughter, Navya. However, what stole the show was Disha's witty comment in response.

Rahul Vaidya shares a rib-tickling video with Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle and dropped a hilarious video with wife Disha and daughter, Navya. The video captured Rahul mimicking a humorous audio, stating, “Acchi biwi na kabhi tang karti hai, na kabhi jhoot bolti hai, na kabhi paise mangti hai, na kabhi shopping par jaati hai or na hi iss duniya mein paayi jaati hai.

(A good wife never annoys, never lies, never asks for money, never goes shopping, and is never found in this world).”

Reacting to Rahul's post, Disha playfully asked, "Ghar pe rehna hai ya nahi baby?" (Do you want to stay at home or not, baby?)." Her witty response left fans in stitches, flooding the comment section with laughter for the couple's adorable banter.

Fans filled the comment section with laughter and adoration for the couple. A fan wrote, “coz she’s simply out of this world. She’s carrying your sweetest dream that came true. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.” Another fan commented, “Rahul bhaiya ghar ke andar hi ya bahar? (Is Rahul inside the house or outside now?).”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story

Despite being a controversial show, Bigg Boss 14 unexpectedly turned matchmaker for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya. Before their stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Rahul and Disha used to share a close friendship and also had feelings for each other. However, it was Rahul's heartfelt proposal on Bigg Boss 14 that sealed the deal, with Disha accepting his marriage proposal, thus marking the beginning of their romantic journey. The duo exchanged vows in a grand ceremony on July 16, 2021, and announced their pregnancy on social media on May 19, 2023.

More about Rahul Vaidya

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya's career, the singer has showcased his talent on several reality shows including Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and many others. Throughout his journey, he has contributed his vocals to several songs, establishing his place in the music industry.

