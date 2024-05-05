Lim Young Woong, ILLIT and Kim Soo Hyun top star brand reputation rankings for April; check top 30

Star brand reputation rankings for the month of April 2024 have been announced and trot singer Lim Young Woong, ILLIT, Kim Soo Hyun and BIBI have taken top spots. Check top 30 here.

By Tanya Saxena
Updated on May 05, 2024  |  03:32 PM IST |  12.6K
Lim Young Woong: Mulgogi Music, ILLIT: BELIFT LAB, Kim Soo Hyun: GOLDMEDALIST
The South Korean singer Kim Young Woong has appeared once again at the top of April star brand reputation rankings revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute. 

However, the top 5 spots saw rookie girl group ILLIT, Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun, and popular actress and singer BIBI. 

Lim Young Woong tops April star brand reputation rankings, ILLIT, Kim Soo Hyun and BIBI follow; Check the top 5

The star brand reputation rankings for April were announced by the Korean Business Research Institute. These rankings are calculated by analyzing media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes from March 30 to April 30. 

South Korean trot singer Lim Young Woong topped the star brand reputation rankings once again with a reputation index of 8,087,862. This saw almost a 12 percent increase since his March top-ranking index. 


Meanwhile, rookie girl group ILLIT swept the second position with a 7,230,642 brand reputation index. The group debuted in March this year and by taking second position, the newbie girl group has proven its influence. 

Famous actor Kim Soo Hyun who recently won hearts in Queen of Tears took the third position with a 7,056,168 index, a 36.28 percent increase since March rankings. 


BIBI, the famous soloist and actress remained at the fourth position like the previous month with a reputation index of 6,129,263. BIBI recently dropped her new single Feeling Lucky with Jackson Wang. 


Professional South Korean baseball player Lee Jung Hoo took the fifth spot with a 4,883,309 index and recorded a whopping 58 percent increase since his last brand reputation index ranking. 

Who took the rest of the spots on the Star brand reputation rankings for April?

  1. Lim Young Woong
  2. ILLIT
  3. Kim Soo Hyun
  4. BIBI
  5. Lee Jung Hoo
  6. (G)I-DLE
  7. SEVENTEEN
  8. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  9. BLACKPINK
  10. BTS
  11. Kim Ji Won
  12. Yoo Jae Suk
  13. SHINee
  14. TWICE
  15. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  16. IU
  17. BABYMONSTER
  18. Son Heung Min
  19. IVE
  20. TWS
  21. Baek Jong Won
  22. Lee Chan Won
  23. Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok
  24. Block B’s Zico
  25. LE SSERAFIM
  26. Ryu Hyun Jin
  27. Kim Ha Seong
  28. Kim Yuna
  29. Park Ji Hyun
  30. NCT

Credits: Mulgogi Music, BELIFT LAB, GOLDMEDALIST
