Lim Young Woong, ILLIT and Kim Soo Hyun top star brand reputation rankings for April; check top 30

The South Korean singer Kim Young Woong has appeared once again at the top of April star brand reputation rankings revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute.

However, the top 5 spots saw rookie girl group ILLIT, Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun, and popular actress and singer BIBI.

Lim Young Woong tops April star brand reputation rankings, ILLIT, Kim Soo Hyun and BIBI follow; Check the top 5

The star brand reputation rankings for April were announced by the Korean Business Research Institute. These rankings are calculated by analyzing media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes from March 30 to April 30.

South Korean trot singer Lim Young Woong topped the star brand reputation rankings once again with a reputation index of 8,087,862. This saw almost a 12 percent increase since his March top-ranking index.

Meanwhile, rookie girl group ILLIT swept the second position with a 7,230,642 brand reputation index. The group debuted in March this year and by taking second position, the newbie girl group has proven its influence.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Famous actor Kim Soo Hyun who recently won hearts in Queen of Tears took the third position with a 7,056,168 index, a 36.28 percent increase since March rankings.

BIBI, the famous soloist and actress remained at the fourth position like the previous month with a reputation index of 6,129,263. BIBI recently dropped her new single Feeling Lucky with Jackson Wang.

Professional South Korean baseball player Lee Jung Hoo took the fifth spot with a 4,883,309 index and recorded a whopping 58 percent increase since his last brand reputation index ranking.

Who took the rest of the spots on the Star brand reputation rankings for April?

Lim Young Woong ILLIT Kim Soo Hyun BIBI Lee Jung Hoo (G)I-DLE SEVENTEEN ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BLACKPINK BTS Kim Ji Won Yoo Jae Suk SHINee TWICE Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon IU BABYMONSTER Son Heung Min IVE TWS Baek Jong Won Lee Chan Won Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok Block B’s Zico LE SSERAFIM Ryu Hyun Jin Kim Ha Seong Kim Yuna Park Ji Hyun NCT

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and BLACKPINK’s Jennie lead Idol Brand Reputation rankings for April, ILLIT’s Wonhee follows close; check full list