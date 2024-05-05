Trisha Krishnan gives a glimpse into her low-key birthday celebration and it is all things blissful

Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 41st birthday on May 4, 2024, receiving warm wishes from friends, family, and colleagues. Coincidentally, her birthday fell around the re-release of the popular 2003 film Ghilli, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, which is winning hearts once again in theaters and setting new box office records.

Through her X account, Trisha has expressed gratitude to all those who have helped make her birthday extra special, particularly her fans and admirers, as the outpouring of love continues.

Checkout Trisha’s X post thanking everyone for the love she received

Trisha expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support on her 41st birthday by sharing three photos on her X account, accompanied by the heartfelt caption "#blessed #grateful #thankful. Thanks to each and every one of you who took the time out to make me feel this way."

In the first picture, Trisha is elegantly posed amidst a collection of gifts she received, wearing a gracefully designed embellished Kurta & Salwar with contrast dupatta.

Trisha looks absolutely radiant in the second photo, filled with joy as she extinguishes the candles on her delicious birthday chocolate cake. Additionally, she shared a picture of Shirdi Baba's idol, showcasing her deep devotion and gratitude for the countless blessings she has received.

Trisha Career: A testament to longevity in Indian cinema

Trisha Krishnan's long career is unusual in the Indian film industry, as actresses usually have a five- to eight-year peak in India. Surprisingly, Trisha has remained a superstar for over 20 years of her career. She had acted with Thalapathy Vijay in 2003 in Ghilli and they reunited for Leo in 2023, demonstrating her adaptability and longevity.

She not only keeps partnering with elite heroes, but she also takes on parts in films that focus on women, showcasing her versatility and flexibility as an actress. Trisha has acted in more than 70 films to date, accumulating an excellent portfolio with great characters to her name.

Upcoming works of Trisha

Trisha will be seen in Chiranjeevi's much-awaited 2025 Sankranti film Vishwambhara. Excitement for Trisha's part in this grand project has already increased with the intriguing poster which was released yesterday on her birthday.

In addition to this, she is getting ready to work with renowned director Mani Ratnam on Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, which is scheduled to begin filming soon.

